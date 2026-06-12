Peugeot is plotting a new range of Le Mans edition cars with sportier design and performance, as it goes all in on excitement at the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours race.

First the lion brand unveiled the new E-208 GTi with 276bhp, then it announced its intention to return next year with Le Mans editions of for four big-sellers in its portfolio.

“We plan to launch a limited edition Peugeot 24 Hours of Le Mans,” said head of product Agnes Tesson Faget. “These cars will come with a specific design, which will elevate their French charisma and make it possible for our customers to experience the Le Mans spirit with Peugeot.”

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Faget confirmed that the 308 hatchback, 408 crossover and the 3008 and 5008 SUVs would all get the Le Mans treatment.

Auto Express is at Le Mans with Peugeot, and we asked marketing chief Phil York for the Le Mans recipe. “When we launched GTI, we said we wouldn't do it unless it really delivered on that GTi promise. Now we’re defining what the Le Mans promise is. It's a different package for sure, but it's an opportunity to make sure that we bring some real value to the customer.”

The Le Mans editions are shaping up to be luxurious, highly specced cars with Le Mans branding, sportier touches inside and out, ideally unique colours – and higher-performance powertrains. “We won’t make it design only, it has to be the full package,” Ms Faget told Auto Express. “We want technology!” That suggests punchy electric power won’t be excluded from this new generation of Le Mans cars.

She elaborated on the product pillars that will underpin the GTi-light models. “Le Mans and Peugeot share the same values: technological innovation, endurance and French prestige.”

And there’s a precedent for pumped-up Peugeots inspired by Le Mans: the 306 hatchback got the same treatment back in 1993. It was released to celebrate the Peugeot 905 Evo 1B’s victory in the 24 Hours race.

It ran the upgraded 2.0-litre 16-valve engine shared with the S16, producing around 155bhp, and the cars got unique paint such as Lucifer Red and upholstery upgrades. Peugeot produced 400 of the special editions, aimed at the European market – but sources say the trim will be rolled out to UK customers.

Let’s just hope we don’t have to wait for Peugeot to win the 24 Hours to get these specials: the 9X8 hypercar was one of the first cars eliminated in qualifying.

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