Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: KGM Torres for just £238 a month feels like an open goal

Looking for an SUV that’s a little different from the norm? The KGM Torres could fit the bill and is our Deal of the Day for 6 July.

By:George Armitage
6 Jul 2026
KGM Torres - front static
  • Distinctive looks; high equipment levels
  • BYD hybrid system is ultra smooth
  • Only £238.22 a month

KGM, the Korean car maker formerly known as SsangYong, is working overtime to boost its image and brand awareness in the UK, with cool new models such as the Musso EV pick-up recently arriving in showrooms. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Leasing prices have also tumbled for the KGM Torres SUV – so much so that it's now cheaper than top-sellers including the Kia Sportage.

This deal, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, comes from Embrace Leasing, and sees you taking the keys for a mere £238.22 a month on a three-year term. It’s a great choice financially if you want an SUV that's a little different from the norm.

All that's needed to get the agreement off the ground is an initial 12-month payment of £2,858.64, while mileage is capped at a default 5,000 a year.

You’ll pocket over £500 by switching to a nine-month initial payment, which raises the monthly price to £255.82, while raising the mileage cap to 8,000 a year will cost between £12 and £13 depending on which initial payment option you choose. 

The Torres has a more SUV-like look than rivals such as the Nissan Qashqai, thanks to its high ride height and chunky dimensions. It's an attractive car, we feel, and stands out from many other generic-looking SUVs

The Korean car maker added a much-needed hybrid powertrain to the model range last year, making the car far easier to recommend. 

The BYD-developed 'Dual Tech Hybrid' set-up ensures the car drives in electric mode as much as possible at speeds of up to 62mph, and it makes for a quiet and refined drive. It's front-wheel drive only, though, so while the Torres has an off-roader look, you'll likely not be straying too far from the tarmac.

KGM Torres - dashboard

This K40 trim is well equipped, coming with 20-inch diamond-cut alloys, heated and cooling electrically adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, heated rear seats, sat-nav, and free metallic paint. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top KGM Torres leasing offers from leading providers on our KGM Torres page.

Deals on KGM Torres rivals

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New in-stock Nissan QashqaiCash £25,333Avg. savings £5,987
New Nissan Qashqai

Configure now

KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New in-stock KIA SportageCash £28,771Avg. savings £3,430
New KIA Sportage

Configure now

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

New in-stock Skoda KodiaqCash £32,237Avg. savings £7,139
New Skoda Kodiaq

Configure now

Check out the KGM Torres deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car deal of the day: Hyundai Kona is a high-tech hybrid SUV for just £190 per month
Hyundai Kona Hybrid - front cornering

Car deal of the day: Hyundai Kona is a high-tech hybrid SUV for just £190 per month

The Hyundai Kona Hybrid is striking, efficient and loaded with kit. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 July
News
5 Jul 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar flaunts true Spanish style for £224 per month
Cupra Terramar - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar flaunts true Spanish style for £224 per month

The Cupra Terramar is a sporty and well-rounded family SUV, and our Deal of the Day for 4 July
News
4 Jul 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia Estate is a cavernous family car for £210 a month
Skoda Octavia Estate vRS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia Estate is a cavernous family car for £210 a month

Not many cars tick all the boxes, but the Skoda Octavia Estate is one of those. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 July.
News
3 Jul 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Lofty Toyota bZ4X Touring comes with a low price
Toyota bZ4X Touring - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Lofty Toyota bZ4X Touring comes with a low price

Toyota has continued to improve the bZ4X, and the new Touring version is probably the best of the lot. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 July.
News
2 Jul 2026

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia Estate is a cavernous family car for £210 a month
Skoda Octavia Estate vRS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia Estate is a cavernous family car for £210 a month

Not many cars tick all the boxes, but the Skoda Octavia Estate is one of those. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 July.
News
3 Jul 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Lofty Toyota bZ4X Touring comes with a low price
Toyota bZ4X Touring - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Lofty Toyota bZ4X Touring comes with a low price

Toyota has continued to improve the bZ4X, and the new Touring version is probably the best of the lot. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 July.
News
2 Jul 2026
Death of the manual car: shock new data shows record low demand
Manual gearbox

Death of the manual car: shock new data shows record low demand

Just 7.9 per cent of Marketplace enquiries so far in 2026 have been for manual cars, with experts suggesting the transmission could be dead by 2030
News
3 Jul 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content