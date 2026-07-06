Car Deal of the Day: KGM Torres for just £238 a month feels like an open goal

Distinctive looks; high equipment levels

BYD hybrid system is ultra smooth

Only £238.22 a month

KGM, the Korean car maker formerly known as SsangYong, is working overtime to boost its image and brand awareness in the UK, with cool new models such as the Musso EV pick-up recently arriving in showrooms.

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Leasing prices have also tumbled for the KGM Torres SUV – so much so that it's now cheaper than top-sellers including the Kia Sportage.

This deal, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, comes from Embrace Leasing, and sees you taking the keys for a mere £238.22 a month on a three-year term. It’s a great choice financially if you want an SUV that's a little different from the norm.

All that's needed to get the agreement off the ground is an initial 12-month payment of £2,858.64, while mileage is capped at a default 5,000 a year.

You’ll pocket over £500 by switching to a nine-month initial payment, which raises the monthly price to £255.82, while raising the mileage cap to 8,000 a year will cost between £12 and £13 depending on which initial payment option you choose.

The Torres has a more SUV-like look than rivals such as the Nissan Qashqai, thanks to its high ride height and chunky dimensions. It's an attractive car, we feel, and stands out from many other generic-looking SUVs.

The Korean car maker added a much-needed hybrid powertrain to the model range last year, making the car far easier to recommend.

The BYD-developed 'Dual Tech Hybrid' set-up ensures the car drives in electric mode as much as possible at speeds of up to 62mph, and it makes for a quiet and refined drive. It's front-wheel drive only, though, so while the Torres has an off-roader look, you'll likely not be straying too far from the tarmac.

This K40 trim is well equipped, coming with 20-inch diamond-cut alloys, heated and cooling electrically adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, heated rear seats, sat-nav, and free metallic paint.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top KGM Torres leasing offers from leading providers on our KGM Torres page.

Check out the KGM Torres deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…