KGM Musso EV pick-up review

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KGM’s entrant is the Musso EV. Although it shares the same name, this truck is actually unrelated to the capable but slightly agricultural diesel-powered KGM Musso.

As with the KGM Actyon and the brand’s other SUVs, there are absolutely no badges or branding on the nose of this truck, and were it not for the ‘KGM’ lettering on the tailgate, you’d probably assume it had spawned from one of the myriad Chinese makers currently making inroads on the European market.

Range, charging & running costs The Musso boasts a long range for an electric pick-up, and this holds up well in the real world

Pros Respectable claimed battery range

Superior rapid-charging speeds compared to rivals

Advantageous BiK rates compared with a diesel-powered pick-up Cons Low payload rating means it doesn’t qualify as a commercial vehicle

The Musso EV is powered by an 80.6kWh battery supplied by BYD, and KGM claims that this can return up to 249 miles on a single charge. This falls a tiny bit short of the Maxus eTerron 9’s WLTP combined range of 267 miles, but it’s well ahead of the Isuzu D-Max EV’s 163 miles, or 143 miles from the Toyota Hilux BEV.

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We ended our test drive with 48 per cent battery and 110 miles remaining, suggesting 200 miles should be easily achievable in daily use – potentially even more if you’re using the truck mainly around town and make good use of its regenerative braking, because that helps to put electricity back into the battery while you’re slowing down.

Since double-cab pickups are now subject to emissions-based Benefit-in-Kind costs, rather than a flat commercial vehicle rate, the zero emissions of the Musso EV mean it will offer significant savings over the regular Musso (or any other diesel-powered truck, for that matter) and presently qualifies for a £2,500 plug-in van grant (PiVG) because it weighs less than 2,500kg, has no tailpipe emissions, and can go over 60 miles on electric alone. Plus, there is the potential of far lower fuel costs if you can top up using a specialised electricity tariff.