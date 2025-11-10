Toyota Hilux BEV pick-up review

Under the skin, the Hilux BEV has a re-engineered ladderframe chassis with the drive battery located between the frame rails in an effort to maintain the Hilux’s renowned off-road ability. However, that does mean there has been a compromise in terms of battery size, and the Hilux BEV has a 56.2kWh pack on board.

This is connected to two electric motors – one on each axle – so the Hilux BEV has permanent four-wheel drive. However, thanks to the new electric powertrain, there are no diff locks or low-range gears to deal with. Instead, the new Multi-Terrain System adjusts the response of the electric motors to suit different conditions, either automatically or by selecting one of five preset modes for different surfaces.

Inside, the Hilux BEV features a new interior with digital displays for the driver and centre console, while the dashboard layout has been simplified thanks to the new off-road system.

UK sales of the new Toyota Hilux BEV start in the second quarter of 2026, while prices will be announced closer to time. Expect it to be in the ballpark of its rival electric pick-up, the Isuzu D-MAX Electric.

Range, charging & running costs Toyota has given the Hilux BEV a range that works for the needs of its target audience

Pros Charging speeds up to 150kW

Half an hour to recharge to 80%

Just over six hours for 10kW AC Cons Short range from small battery

No basic model at launch

Doesn’t qualify as a commercial vehicle

Prices for the Toyota Hilux BEV have yet to be announced, but you can expect an increase over the diesel model. It’s worth noting that since the electric model doesn’t have a one-tonne payload, it can’t be classified as a commercial vehicle and reap the benefits that this offers. However, since it has zero emissions, Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) costs will be far smaller than they are for the diesel Hilux.

Electric range, battery life and charge time

A gross battery capacity of 59.2kWh for the Hilux BEV is modest when you consider that the KGM Musso EV has an 80.6kWh pack, while the Isuzu D-Max Electric has 66.9kWh of usable capacity. However, Toyota sees the Hilux BEV as a niche commercial vehicle for trades that don’t need to travel long distances, such as forestry work or airport ground services, and it has done thorough research into customer requirements to provide a battery range that’s suitable for such jobs.