New KGM Musso EV 2025 review: the most convincing electric pick-up to date

Verdict

If not for its mediocre payload, the KGM Musso EV is the most convincing electric pick-up to date. It’s quiet, comfortable and decent enough to drive, comes well equipped and will even do 200-plus miles on a charge. If KGM can get the price right – and better still, sort out its load-carrying capacity – it could be onto a winner. Indeed, we’d go as far as to say there’s an additional half-star there for the taking.

The pick-up truck segment is arguably the one area of the market most resistant to electrification. Our friends on the other side of the Atlantic get a lot more choice, but Brits in search of an electric truck are restricted to the underwhelming Maxus T90, or the eye-wateringly expensive Isuzu D-Max EV.

But before the end of the year, KGM (formerly SsangYong) will launch its electric Musso – a new and unrelated sister model to the capable, but slightly agricultural diesel truck of the same name. With an estimated starting price of £45,000 and a WLTP-rated range of 235 miles, it’s in with a fighting chance even before it’s turned a wheel.

To see what’s in store, we had an early taste of the Musso EV in a production-spec model on UK roads – and first impressions are very good indeed. It’s spacious, drives well and should be capable of 200-plus miles on a charge.