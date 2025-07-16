New Poer pick-up truck will actually be good, says GWM

GWM’s assault on the UK market has gone down a new avenue with several sub-brands set to be introduced. One of these is Poer, and its model, teased here for the first time, will be a pick-up truck, which is looking to take on the Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

As part of GWM’s ‘brand portfolio’, which already contains the ORA 03 electric supermini and the Haval Jolion Hybrid Pro SUV, Poer will launch in the UK in September this year, with pricing and further details due to be announced in August.

Although the shadowy teaser image doesn’t show us much, we can actually ascertain plenty about the Poer pick-up’s design. That’s because the GWM Poer is already on sale in other markets incuding the United Arab Emirates and Australia; the model in this new picture doesn’t look too different to the version unveiled in China way back in 2020.

The Poer pick-up only comes in a five-seat, four-door, dual-cab bodystyle in other markets and features a ladder-frame chassis and the ability to switch between two and four-wheel drive. Power comes from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 188bhp and 360Nm of torque going through an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF.

Inside, the fairly contemporary-looking cabin features a nine-inch touchscreen sitting above a suite of buttons for regularly used functions such as the air-conditioning. There’s also a seven-inch display for the driver, heated and six-way adjustable seats, a 360-degree camera and level 2 autonomous driving - although we’ll have to wait and see how much of this comes to the UK cars.

Given the relatively keen pricing of GWM’s Haval Jolion Hybrid Pro, we expect the Poer to be one of the cheaper pick-up trucks, possibly undercutting the £43,480 (inc VAT) price tag of the similarly equipped Isuzu D-Max DL20.

