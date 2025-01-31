GWM set to expand UK range with three new ‘model lines’

It seems like every week we’re welcoming a new Chinese brand to the UK, and now GWM (Great Wall Motor) is looking to bolster its line-up here with the Ora 03 electric supermini and upcoming Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid mid-size crossover potentially set to be joined by a pick-up truck and several SUVs.

Ora is a model line, as is Haval, and now new names Poer, Wey and Tank could be set to sit alongside them in GWM dealerships. Poer is known as Great Wall Pao in China, although in 2024 GWM introduced the Poer brand to the Australian market with a hybrid pick-up truck called the Sahar.

GWM has enjoyed success in Australia, and believes it can be emulated here as it considers the UK market to be similar.

The Tank model line features a rugged off-roader called the 300, which looks like it could provide a cheaper alternative to the Land Rover Defender should it come to the UK. It’s also already on sale in Australia from 44,990 AUD (roughly £22,500) and features a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a hybrid system and four-wheel drive.

The Wey 05 plug-in hybrid premium SUV, meanwhile, has been built with European customers in mind, and won’t make its way to Australia.

We’ll see the Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid go on sale here by February. Priced from £23,995, it’ll do battle with the Dacia Duster Hybrid 140 and MG ZS Hybrid, and GWM will be hoping it can replicate its success in Australia, where it’s the third best-selling C-segment SUV.

As for Ora, the 03 recently received a new sporty GT variant and Tony Marshall, managing director of GWM Ora UK, told Auto Express he had a desire for GWM to launch more Ora GT models. “I would love it to, but I can’t say it is going to,” he said. “I’ve always believed in consistency in a line-up – if we can mirror that [GT] in future products, then great.”

