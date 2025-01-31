Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

GWM set to expand UK range with three new ‘model lines’

SUVs and a pick-up could be on the way here as Chinese giant considers adding more cars to UK line-up

By:Alastair Crooks
31 Jan 2025
GWM Ora 03 GT - front tracking

It seems like every week we’re welcoming a new Chinese brand to the UK, and now GWM (Great Wall Motor) is looking to bolster its line-up here with the Ora 03 electric supermini and upcoming Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid mid-size crossover potentially set to be joined by a pick-up truck and several SUVs.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Ora is a model line, as is Haval, and now new names Poer, Wey and Tank could be set to sit alongside them in GWM dealerships. Poer is known as Great Wall Pao in China, although in 2024 GWM introduced the Poer brand to the Australian market with a hybrid pick-up truck called the Sahar. 

GWM has enjoyed success in Australia, and believes it can be emulated here as it considers the UK market to be similar.

The Tank model line features a rugged off-roader called the 300, which looks like it could provide a cheaper alternative to the Land Rover Defender should it come to the UK. It’s also already on sale in Australia from 44,990 AUD (roughly £22,500) and features a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a hybrid system and four-wheel drive. 

The Wey 05 plug-in hybrid premium SUV, meanwhile, has been built with European customers in mind, and won’t make its way to Australia. 

We’ll see the Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid go on sale here by February. Priced from £23,995, it’ll do battle with the Dacia Duster Hybrid 140 and MG ZS Hybrid, and GWM will be hoping it can replicate its success in Australia, where it’s the third best-selling C-segment SUV. 

As for Ora, the 03 recently received a new sporty GT variant and Tony Marshall, managing director of GWM Ora UK, told Auto Express he had a desire for GWM to launch more Ora GT models. “I would love it to, but I can’t say it is going to,” he said. “I’ve always believed in consistency in a line-up – if we can mirror that [GT] in future products, then great.”

Subscribe to the UK's favourite car magazine: get Auto Express delivered every week...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Beijing Motor Show 2024: all the key cars and why they matter
Geneva Motor Show

Beijing Motor Show 2024: all the key cars and why they matter

The word’s major car manufacturers wheeled out their latest cars in China this month
News
26 Apr 2024
Chinese EV brand, GWM Ora responds to insurability woes with new battery scheme
Ora Cat - front

Chinese EV brand, GWM Ora responds to insurability woes with new battery scheme

Ora’s technical team will advise workshops on required repairs, and refurbish batteries in house to manufacturer specs
News
16 Apr 2024
Exclusive: Some Chinese cars ‘almost uninsurable’ as parts and repair support falters
BYD Seal - front cornering

Exclusive: Some Chinese cars ‘almost uninsurable’ as parts and repair support falters

Parts shortages and a lack of technical support are giving insurance underwriters the jitters when it comes to the new wave of Chinese cars hitting th…
News
8 Mar 2024

Most Popular

Tesla Model 3 alternatives: Six sleek electric cars you could buy instead
Tesla Model 3 alternatives - header image

Tesla Model 3 alternatives: Six sleek electric cars you could buy instead

Bored of seeing Tesla Model 3s everywhere? Sickened by Elon Musk’s antics? Here are the best new and used EV alternatives
Features
28 Jan 2025
New Range Rover Electric to arrive this year, and the queue is already long
Range Rover Electric testing 1

New Range Rover Electric to arrive this year, and the queue is already long

The legendary Range Rover will gain an electric variant soon, nearly four years after the latest model was revealed
News
29 Jan 2025
New Fiat Grande Panda: UK prices, specs and full details
Fiat Grande Panda - front static

New Fiat Grande Panda: UK prices, specs and full details

The new Grande Panda will cost from under £19,000 in hybrid form
News
28 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content