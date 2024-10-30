New Dacia Duster 2024 Hybrid: electrical assistance suits superb small SUV

Verdict

The Dacia Duster Hybrid is yet more proof of the huge evolutionary leap the much-loved SUV made for this eagerly anticipated new generation. Its tried-and-tested full-hybrid powertrain is smooth, effortlessly efficient and allows you to simply glide along the high street, but doesn’t detract from the Duster’s strong sense of humility or impressive practicality. While it is the more refined option in the range, the simpler mild-hybrid petrol engine offers better value for money, considering it costs £3,000 less and manages similar fuel economy.

Since the all-new, third-generation Dacia Duster was revealed last November, we’ve discussed pretty much every nut, bolt and feature on what is the Auto Express Small SUV of the Year, and our sister site Carbuyer’s 2025 Car of the Year.

And now we’ve finally had a chance to drive on UK roads the first-ever Dacia Duster Hybrid – a model that has been made possible by the CMF-B platform. You may have heard mention of it before, because this modular architecture underpins almost all of Dacia’s current line-up, from the Sandero supermini to seven-seat Jogger. Not to mention the Renault Clio, Captur and Symbioz.

Dacia says moving the Duster to the CMF-B platform offers myriad improvements over the previous model, particularly when it comes to driving dynamics, refinement and interior space. Plus it allows the new Duster to embrace electrification. There’s no EV version, mind you, but the mid-range TCe 130 engine comes with mild-hybrid assistance, and above that is this Hybrid 140 powertrain.