New Dacia Duster 2024 Hybrid: electrical assistance suits superb small SUV
The first ever Dacia Duster Hybrid is a hit from behind the wheel, but better options exist in the small SUV’s range
Verdict
The Dacia Duster Hybrid is yet more proof of the huge evolutionary leap the much-loved SUV made for this eagerly anticipated new generation. Its tried-and-tested full-hybrid powertrain is smooth, effortlessly efficient and allows you to simply glide along the high street, but doesn’t detract from the Duster’s strong sense of humility or impressive practicality. While it is the more refined option in the range, the simpler mild-hybrid petrol engine offers better value for money, considering it costs £3,000 less and manages similar fuel economy.
Since the all-new, third-generation Dacia Duster was revealed last November, we’ve discussed pretty much every nut, bolt and feature on what is the Auto Express Small SUV of the Year, and our sister site Carbuyer’s 2025 Car of the Year.
And now we’ve finally had a chance to drive on UK roads the first-ever Dacia Duster Hybrid – a model that has been made possible by the CMF-B platform. You may have heard mention of it before, because this modular architecture underpins almost all of Dacia’s current line-up, from the Sandero supermini to seven-seat Jogger. Not to mention the Renault Clio, Captur and Symbioz.
Dacia says moving the Duster to the CMF-B platform offers myriad improvements over the previous model, particularly when it comes to driving dynamics, refinement and interior space. Plus it allows the new Duster to embrace electrification. There’s no EV version, mind you, but the mid-range TCe 130 engine comes with mild-hybrid assistance, and above that is this Hybrid 140 powertrain.
It’s also tried-and-tested, because this full-hybrid set-up is already used by the Jogger Hybrid, and all the Renaults mentioned above. A 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and one electric motor work together to drive the front wheels – if you want four-wheel drive, your only option is the mild-hybrid TCe 130. There’s also a starter-generator motor that helps bring the engine to life when it’s needed, and recovers energy when the car slows down to top-up the car’s 1.2kWh battery.
With a combined power output of 138bhp, the Duster Hybrid doesn’t deliver as much grunt on paper as the 193bhp MG ZS Hybrid+, but we’re not bothered by that. You always pull away from a standstill using the e-motor, which also produces 205Nm of torque, making the chunky Dacia SUV feel surprisingly zippy.
According to its maker, the Duster Hybrid can spend up to 80 per cent of the time driving around town on pure-electric power, and we believe that. It’s really only once you go above 25mph that the petrol engine is called for. But even then, once you’re cruising along, the e-motor often takes over again, and the transition back and forth between the two power sources is smooth.
Light steering helps in town, as does the ‘B’ mode for extra regenerative braking that can bring the car down to a slow crawl. Meanwhile the lofty, commanding driving position provides a good view of your surroundings, although the sloped rear windscreen hampers rear visibility slightly.
Swap the high street for the open road, and you’ll be equally surprised at how the Duster Hybrid handles being chucked into corners. The body control and grip are both pretty good, although the Ford Puma doesn't have to worry about losing its class-leading position in this respect.
However, hard acceleration, for instance when you’re joining a dual carriageway, is a raucous affair, because the transmission tends to take a little longer than we’d like to change up a gear. Bizarrely, we also experienced it kicking down for no reason while we were cruising, causing the revs to soar and the engine droning on until the system sorted itself out again. There’s a substantial amount of wind noise at motorway speeds too, and uneven road surfaces will have occupants jostling around the cabin.
So the Duster Hybrid might not be the ideal motorway companion, but it did prove to be frugal during our testing. After covering more than 250 miles, predominantly on the motorway, we managed to average 55.2mpg – very close to the official claimed figure.
Of course, the Mk3 Duster boasts a lot more advancements than just a full-hybrid option. It introduces Dacia’s new design language, which has given it a rugged yet charming appearance, and the interior layout is also totally fresh.
The tall, vertical dashboard and low centre console help make the cabin feel spacious, and we like that; although just about every surface is made of hard plastic, the various textures and shades prevent it looking dull inside. The blue denim-effect fabric used for our test car’s seat upholstery is another interesting touch.
Dacia’s new infotainment set-up is bang up-to-date too, with a 10.1-inch central touchscreen that’s sharp, responsive and comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. Meanwhile the seven-inch instrument display is clear and can show how the hybrid system is managing its power.
As you’d expect, the Duster’s boxy shape ensures there’s loads of headroom wherever you sit. We reckon the cabin is also wide enough for rear adults to squeeze onto the back seats, even if taller individuals find their knees touching the front seats. At least there’s space under those seats for their feet. The generous 496-litre boot is the cherry on top, because it offers more space than any rival in its class, plus certain models get a height-adjustable boot floor that can be used to divide up the space.
Although the most basic version of the new Duster costs less than £19,000, the Hybrid starts at £24,245. That’s partly because of the more complex powertrain, but it’s also only available in at least mid-range Expression trim, while range-topping Journey and Extreme specifications can push the price up even further to nearly £27k.
At those prices, the Duster Hybrid faces much more competition from other small SUVs, such as the Skoda Kamiq, Volkswagen T-Cross and Hyundai Kona. We feel some potential buyers may be swayed by the more plush interiors found in these rivals.
But if the Dacia’s practicality or charm has swung it for you, standard kit with Expression trim includes the dual displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear-view camera, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a whole raft of safety features, including cruise control, traffic-sign recognition and advanced emergency braking.
Journey (+£1,700) is for those who want a smarter-looking Duster with more tech, because it adds larger 18-inch rims, plus keyless entry, blind-spot warning, an upgraded six-speaker sound system, wireless smartphone charger, multi-view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, and heated and electrically adjustable door mirrors.
If you’re more outdoorsy, Extreme trim (+£2,500 over Expression) gets many of the same perks, plus modular roof bars, synthetic leather upholstery, heated seats, lumbar support for the driver, and copper-coloured door mirrors and air-vent inserts.
|Model:
|Dacia Duster Hybrid 140 Journey
|Price:
|£25,945
|On sale:
|Now
|Engine:
|1.6-litre 4cyl petrol hybrid
|Power/torque:
|138bhp/205Nm
|Transmission:
|Six-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|10.1 seconds
|Top speed:
|105mph
|Economy/CO2:
|55.4mpg/114g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,343/1,813/1,656mm