Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New GWM Ora 03 GT 2025 review: sporty EV supermini isn't as cheap as we'd hope

The flagship GWM Ora 03 GT has been given a sporty new look and more equipment, but the changes are purely cosmetic

By:Alastair Crooks
31 Jan 2025
GWM Ora 03 GT - front tracking cornering19
Overall Auto Express rating

3.0

How we review cars
Find your Ora 03
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Compare leasing deals**
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

A huge price drop recently has made certain versions of the Ora 03 much more appealing with this Chinese EV majoring in equipment levels and cabin space. It stands out on the road, but to some the retro quirkiness might seem a little superficial. This GT model is difficult to make a case for, given it has no mechanical changes to back up its sportier looks. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Before we get started on this new range-topping ‘GT’ specification of the Ora 03, a bit of housekeeping. First off, the ‘Funky Cat’ name that you might still associate with this cutesy electric supermini was axed last year in favour of the more sensible ‘Ora 03’ name. The ‘Ora’ part is actually a sub-brand of GWM and we’ve been promised more sub-brands under the GWM name will arrive soon with the Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid small SUV being one and even the potential for a pick up truck, an off-roader and more premium SUV later down the line. 

As for the Ora 03, that’s had a bit of a trim shake-up in 2025. The entry-level Pure+ and Pro+ range-topper are no more, instead we have Pure, Pro and this sporty new GT variant. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests

With that trim level change, pricing has come down too. The old Ora 03 started at £31,995 - which was a bit steep given the new Renault 5 EV kicks off at £22,995. GWM have been quick to respond though, cutting prices to £24,995 for the Pure version before rising to £28,995 for the Pro and £32,995 for the GT. 

GWM has chucked a buckload of equipment at the Ora 03 to help it stand out against a growing wave of electric supermini rivals. As standard, the Pure gets two 10.25-inch screens on the dash, a 360-degree camera, electric front seats, a wireless phone charger, keyless go, LED lights with high beam assist and integrated sat-nav. Compared to the old Pure+ which cost £6,000 more, the new Pure only misses out on leatherette seats, auto-fold mirrors and a rear central armrest. The Pro is even better equipped than the outgoing Pure+ despite costing less with front parking sensors, reversing assist and auto parking, an electric bootlid with gesture control and heated front seats and steering wheel along with tinted windows. 

GWM Ora 03 GT - rear tracking cornering19

The GT certainly stands out visually from the rest of the range (if not technically) with its bespoke 18-inch wheels, new front and rear bumpers, wider wheelarches that sport a bold faux carbon fibre look, a rear spoiler and colour contrast seat belts inside with ‘GT’ branding on the headrests. Amusingly, launch control has been added to the GT despite no changes to the powertrain. More sensibly there’s a heat pump on the GT, so the larger 63kWh battery found on the Pro and GT should be able to get nearer to its 248-mile range limit more routinely no matter than weather. The base-spec Pure still gets 193 miles of range from its 43kWh unit. During our testing we saw 152 miles at around 75 per cent charge for the larger battery GT model, which would equate to just over 200 miles of total range (in cold temperatures and harsh driving conditions we should add).

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Jump inside the GT and you’ll see an expansive panoramic roof and a lot of red detailing, but overall it's a similar cabin to the rest of the range. It’s a bright and airy place though thanks in part to its low-lying centre console and low dash - which helps provide excellent visibility. There’s ample space in the rear for adults, though looking even further back you’ll pay the price in terms of boot capacity for that funky-looking rear with just 228 litres of storage.

Above those retro toggle switches on the dash (which still look and feel slightly cheap) you’ll find a slightly revised touchscreen which still features the same menu as before. It’s not hugely ergonomic to use on the move with shortcut menus on the side that are too small and text that’s a little hard to read. It’s quick to respond to inputs on the most part, but while using the integrated sat-nav, it completely froze on us - only coming alive again once we switched between drive modes, which is done via a physical button on the dash. The driver’s display is similar, with fonts that are a little hard to read - though it has all the information you need. 

GWM Ora 03 GT - interior and dashboard19

We said nothing has changed technically on the Ora 03 GT so to drive it’s pretty similar to before. There’s a definite softness to the suspension that is mostly up to the task of smoothing out British roads and in this respect it’s as good as most rivals, though around town it still has a tendency to fidget over bumps and ruts. If this is your first EV you’ll of course be wowed by the hushed powertrain, though on certain scarred roads you’ll notice the tyre roar more than an internal-combustion engined supermini. 

As for the powertrain itself, it wouldn’t be too long ago that 169bhp in a supermini would constitute hot hatch status and while the GT is certainly not that - nor a warm hatch in truth, it feels nippy. A responsive electric motor isn’t quite matched by direct steering or a communicative chassis, and you’ll find the front end grip can subside fairly quickly. We like the single-pedal driving mode though, the energy recovery system is integrated seamlessly into the Ora 03 and, along with its light controls, makes driving this little EV a doddle. 

Model:Ora 03 GT
Price:£32,995
Powertrain:63kWh battery/1x e-motor
Transmission:Single-speed automatic
Power/torque:169bhp/250Nm
0-62mph:8.2 seconds
Top speed:99mph
Range/efficiency:248 miles
Dimensions (L/W/H):4,235/1,825/1,603mm
On sale:Now
Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

New & used car deals

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

RRP £37,870Avg. savings £2,955 off RRP*
New Skoda Kodiaq
Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

RRP £26,155Avg. savings £2,019 off RRP*Used from £15,299
New Toyota Yaris CrossUsed Toyota Yaris Cross
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

RRP £27,135Avg. savings £5,771 off RRP*Used from £13,592
New Nissan QashqaiUsed Nissan Qashqai
Audi A3

Audi A3

RRP £26,075Avg. savings £1,664 off RRP*Used from £14,500
New Audi A3Used Audi A3
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

MG4 EV review
MG4 - main image

MG4 EV review

In-depth reviews
31 Jan 2025
Used Hyundai Ioniq 5 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: award-winning EV is still a great buy
Used Hyundai Ioniq 5 - front

Used Hyundai Ioniq 5 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: award-winning EV is still a great buy

Used car tests
26 Jan 2025
Kia Niro review
Kia Niro HEV - main image

Kia Niro review

In-depth reviews
23 Jan 2025

Most Popular

Tesla Model 3 alternatives: Six sleek electric cars you could buy instead
Tesla Model 3 alternatives - header image

Tesla Model 3 alternatives: Six sleek electric cars you could buy instead

Bored of seeing Tesla Model 3s everywhere? Sickened by Elon Musk’s antics? Here are the best new and used EV alternatives
Features
28 Jan 2025
New Range Rover Electric to arrive this year, and the queue is already long
Range Rover Electric testing 1

New Range Rover Electric to arrive this year, and the queue is already long

The legendary Range Rover will gain an electric variant soon, nearly four years after the latest model was revealed
News
29 Jan 2025
New Fiat Grande Panda: UK prices, specs and full details
Fiat Grande Panda - front static

New Fiat Grande Panda: UK prices, specs and full details

The new Grande Panda will cost from under £19,000 in hybrid form
News
28 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content