New GWM Ora 03 GT 2025 review: sporty EV supermini isn't as cheap as we'd hope

Jump inside the GT and you’ll see an expansive panoramic roof and a lot of red detailing, but overall it's a similar cabin to the rest of the range. It’s a bright and airy place though thanks in part to its low-lying centre console and low dash - which helps provide excellent visibility. There’s ample space in the rear for adults, though looking even further back you’ll pay the price in terms of boot capacity for that funky-looking rear with just 228 litres of storage.

Above those retro toggle switches on the dash (which still look and feel slightly cheap) you’ll find a slightly revised touchscreen which still features the same menu as before. It’s not hugely ergonomic to use on the move with shortcut menus on the side that are too small and text that’s a little hard to read. It’s quick to respond to inputs on the most part, but while using the integrated sat-nav, it completely froze on us - only coming alive again once we switched between drive modes, which is done via a physical button on the dash. The driver’s display is similar, with fonts that are a little hard to read - though it has all the information you need.

We said nothing has changed technically on the Ora 03 GT so to drive it’s pretty similar to before. There’s a definite softness to the suspension that is mostly up to the task of smoothing out British roads and in this respect it’s as good as most rivals, though around town it still has a tendency to fidget over bumps and ruts. If this is your first EV you’ll of course be wowed by the hushed powertrain, though on certain scarred roads you’ll notice the tyre roar more than an internal-combustion engined supermini.

As for the powertrain itself, it wouldn’t be too long ago that 169bhp in a supermini would constitute hot hatch status and while the GT is certainly not that - nor a warm hatch in truth, it feels nippy. A responsive electric motor isn’t quite matched by direct steering or a communicative chassis, and you’ll find the front end grip can subside fairly quickly. We like the single-pedal driving mode though, the energy recovery system is integrated seamlessly into the Ora 03 and, along with its light controls, makes driving this little EV a doddle.