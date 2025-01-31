New GWM Ora 03 GT 2025 review: sporty EV supermini isn't as cheap as we'd hope
The flagship GWM Ora 03 GT has been given a sporty new look and more equipment, but the changes are purely cosmetic
Verdict
A huge price drop recently has made certain versions of the Ora 03 much more appealing with this Chinese EV majoring in equipment levels and cabin space. It stands out on the road, but to some the retro quirkiness might seem a little superficial. This GT model is difficult to make a case for, given it has no mechanical changes to back up its sportier looks.
Before we get started on this new range-topping ‘GT’ specification of the Ora 03, a bit of housekeeping. First off, the ‘Funky Cat’ name that you might still associate with this cutesy electric supermini was axed last year in favour of the more sensible ‘Ora 03’ name. The ‘Ora’ part is actually a sub-brand of GWM and we’ve been promised more sub-brands under the GWM name will arrive soon with the Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid small SUV being one and even the potential for a pick up truck, an off-roader and more premium SUV later down the line.
As for the Ora 03, that’s had a bit of a trim shake-up in 2025. The entry-level Pure+ and Pro+ range-topper are no more, instead we have Pure, Pro and this sporty new GT variant.
More reviews
Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests
With that trim level change, pricing has come down too. The old Ora 03 started at £31,995 - which was a bit steep given the new Renault 5 EV kicks off at £22,995. GWM have been quick to respond though, cutting prices to £24,995 for the Pure version before rising to £28,995 for the Pro and £32,995 for the GT.
GWM has chucked a buckload of equipment at the Ora 03 to help it stand out against a growing wave of electric supermini rivals. As standard, the Pure gets two 10.25-inch screens on the dash, a 360-degree camera, electric front seats, a wireless phone charger, keyless go, LED lights with high beam assist and integrated sat-nav. Compared to the old Pure+ which cost £6,000 more, the new Pure only misses out on leatherette seats, auto-fold mirrors and a rear central armrest. The Pro is even better equipped than the outgoing Pure+ despite costing less with front parking sensors, reversing assist and auto parking, an electric bootlid with gesture control and heated front seats and steering wheel along with tinted windows.
The GT certainly stands out visually from the rest of the range (if not technically) with its bespoke 18-inch wheels, new front and rear bumpers, wider wheelarches that sport a bold faux carbon fibre look, a rear spoiler and colour contrast seat belts inside with ‘GT’ branding on the headrests. Amusingly, launch control has been added to the GT despite no changes to the powertrain. More sensibly there’s a heat pump on the GT, so the larger 63kWh battery found on the Pro and GT should be able to get nearer to its 248-mile range limit more routinely no matter than weather. The base-spec Pure still gets 193 miles of range from its 43kWh unit. During our testing we saw 152 miles at around 75 per cent charge for the larger battery GT model, which would equate to just over 200 miles of total range (in cold temperatures and harsh driving conditions we should add).
Jump inside the GT and you’ll see an expansive panoramic roof and a lot of red detailing, but overall it's a similar cabin to the rest of the range. It’s a bright and airy place though thanks in part to its low-lying centre console and low dash - which helps provide excellent visibility. There’s ample space in the rear for adults, though looking even further back you’ll pay the price in terms of boot capacity for that funky-looking rear with just 228 litres of storage.
Above those retro toggle switches on the dash (which still look and feel slightly cheap) you’ll find a slightly revised touchscreen which still features the same menu as before. It’s not hugely ergonomic to use on the move with shortcut menus on the side that are too small and text that’s a little hard to read. It’s quick to respond to inputs on the most part, but while using the integrated sat-nav, it completely froze on us - only coming alive again once we switched between drive modes, which is done via a physical button on the dash. The driver’s display is similar, with fonts that are a little hard to read - though it has all the information you need.
We said nothing has changed technically on the Ora 03 GT so to drive it’s pretty similar to before. There’s a definite softness to the suspension that is mostly up to the task of smoothing out British roads and in this respect it’s as good as most rivals, though around town it still has a tendency to fidget over bumps and ruts. If this is your first EV you’ll of course be wowed by the hushed powertrain, though on certain scarred roads you’ll notice the tyre roar more than an internal-combustion engined supermini.
As for the powertrain itself, it wouldn’t be too long ago that 169bhp in a supermini would constitute hot hatch status and while the GT is certainly not that - nor a warm hatch in truth, it feels nippy. A responsive electric motor isn’t quite matched by direct steering or a communicative chassis, and you’ll find the front end grip can subside fairly quickly. We like the single-pedal driving mode though, the energy recovery system is integrated seamlessly into the Ora 03 and, along with its light controls, makes driving this little EV a doddle.
|Model:
|Ora 03 GT
|Price:
|£32,995
|Powertrain:
|63kWh battery/1x e-motor
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic
|Power/torque:
|169bhp/250Nm
|0-62mph:
|8.2 seconds
|Top speed:
|99mph
|Range/efficiency:
|248 miles
|Dimensions (L/W/H):
|4,235/1,825/1,603mm
|On sale:
|Now