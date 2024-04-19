New GWM Ora 03 PRO+ 2024 review: updates fail to hide its flaws

The modulation of the right-hand pedal feels pretty old school, in fact; it’s too easy to light up the front tyres even on dry roads. This mix of an overly sensitive throttle and slightly choppy ride means the GWM 03 isn’t quite as good at nipping around urban streets as it should or could be.

It’s a shame, then, that GWM’s engineers didn’t sacrifice a bit of that body control for a little more soothing comfort, because once you’re up to a steady speed and not trying to play with the 03 through tighter corners, it’s not a bad cruiser. The electric motor is pretty refined, in fact, with not much whine to speak of – although on more open-textured roads, this is negated by a fair amount of tyre noise.

The experience from behind the wheel isn’t helped by infotainment and driver aids that are definitely improved over what’s gone before, but remain a work in progress. In particular, the lane-keep assist system is still too sensitive, so it ends up prompting you far too frequently and, more annoyingly, intervening with steering adjustment on a regular basis.

GWM says it has listened to customer feedback on this and the PRO+ does get a shortcut to deactivate this feature, but it requires you to swipe down on the infotainment interface before pressing a button on the screen, and, as per legal requirements, it then turns itself back on every time you get into the vehicle.

Speaking of the in-car tech, you get a pair of 10.25-inch displays – one for the instruments, the other a touchscreen for infotainment. It’s a crisp-enough display but in reality is little more than a glorified Android tablet, with tiny text that’s hard to read on the move. GWM says the PRO+ introduces Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a ‘beta basis’ and it feels like it; we suffered frequent disconnects with our Android phone.

PRO+ specification certainly brings a fair amount of equipment for a £35k EV, at least. In addition to that infotainment system, you get heated and ventilated front seats that include massage and memory functions, a heated steering wheel, rear privacy glass, a powered tailgate with gesture control, and a panoramic sunroof.