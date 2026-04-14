New Nissan X-Trail revealed with e-Power all-wheel drive promised

Nissan has unveiled the new X-Trail mid-size SUV, with a dramatic new design showing its family resemblance to the new all-electric Juke.

Announced at the Nissan Vision event in Yokohama attended by Auto Express, the new Nissan X-Trail will be built in Japan and exported as a priority to the USA. CEO Ivan Espinosa described the X-Trail, badged Rogue in the US, as one of Nissan’s core models: no surprises there, as it’s the Japanese car maker’s biggest-selling car globally.

The sheet metal is toned-down compared with the new Nissan Juke’s given the target X-Trail buyer is more conservative, but it still has complex creases and angular surfaces. The front end treatment is reminiscent of the current Hyundai Tucson, while the rear mixes convex and concave areas.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“I’m excited to present to you the new X-Trail/Rogue hybrid e-Power,” said Espinosa, as the wraps came off the SUV. One big message of Nissan Vision is that the company will drive forward with AI-based autonomous driving features, and the upcoming X-Trail is set for an upgraded version of the ProPilot driver assistance system.

Electrification will also take a step forward – at least for US customers used to a turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol sending power to the front or all four wheels. The Rogue will get its first e-Power engine, a unit already on European X-Trails where a 1.5-litre engine acts as a generator, powering a small battery to feed either one electric motor, or two for all-wheel drive. To drive they offer “smooth, EV-like acceleration”, said Espinosa.

“By applying our uniquely powered hybrid system to Nissan's most popular SUVs, we’re making refined, electrified driving more accessible. E-4orce all-wheel drive delivers stability and control in all driving conditions,” was the boss’s sales pitch.

The current Rogue hit the US market in late 2020, but the X-Trail didn’t arrive in Europe until summer 2022. If the new model follows a similar timescale, expect it to hit UK showrooms in 2028.

Espinosa namechecked the X-Trail/Rogue among Nissan’s other core models, which also include the big-selling Japanese Note, a small e-Power hatchback, the Sylphy compact sedan for China – plus Britain’s smash-hit, the Qashqai crossover. “These vehicles sustain the business while delivering scale and loyalty in the most popular segments,” said Espinosa.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.