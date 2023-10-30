Eight years since the petrol-powered version of Vauxhall’s hot supermini went off sale, orders have now opened for the all-electric Vauxhall Corsa GSE, with prices starting from £32,995 – including the Electric Car Grant.

The Corsa GSE is the sister car to the Peugeot E-208 GTi and undercuts it by around £500; both cars qualify for the base Band 1 Government grant of £1,500. The spicy Stellantis superminis are also key rivals for the likes of the new Volkswagen ID.Polo GTI, Cupra Raval and Alpine A290 – the high-performance version of the top-selling Renault 5.

Quick to quash any concerns that it might have gone soft in the transition to zero-emission power, the Corsa GSE sends 276bhp and 345Nm of torque to its front wheels. That’s 70bhp more than the old second-generation Corsa VXR and, perhaps more importantly, roughly 60bhp more than all of its key non-Stellantis rivals. The 0-62mph sprint takes just five-and-a-half seconds and if you keep your right foot planted to the floor, the Corsa GSE will accelerate onto a top speed of 112mph.

As in the E-208 GTi, all of this is powered by a 54kWh (51kWh usable) battery. Vauxhall claims an official range of up to 232 miles on a single charge, although this will likely be a lot less in reality if you drive the GSE as it was designed to be driven. Plug into a 100kW rapid charger and a 0-80 per cent top-up should be possible in exactly 30 minutes. Vehicle-to-Load functionality of up to 11kW also means you can use the hot Corsa to power anything from a laptop to a washing machine, although this requires an adaptor, which is sold as an accessory.