Best 12V tyre inflators 2025
Keeping your tyres correctly inflated is vital, and the ideal way is with an electric pump. Here we reveal the best on offer
As the season changes and the weather becomes cooler, we should all take a few minutes to check our cars’ tyre pressures. Colder temperatures mean the air in the tyre will contract, dropping the pressure by around 2 PSI for every 10 degree C fall. Left unchecked, this will result in higher fuel consumption, wayward handling and increased tyre wear.
Rather than queuing for the air pump at a service station and rooting through your change pot for a pound coin, investing in your own electric pump will make the task much easier.
While battery-operated cordless compressors are falling in price and improving in performance, many motorists will prefer the reliability of a pump powered by a car’s 12V socket – which will ensure you have enough power to inflate several tyres. It’s this type we have concentrated on for this test. Which can handle the pressure and comes out top for top-ups?
How we tested
We were looking for a pump that can inflate tyres quickly, accurately and as easily as possible. To test this, we checked the length of the cables and hoses, noting how these were stored on the machine. We then connected the pumps to a 12V socket via a mains converter to ensure they were receiving consistent power and tested the time it took them to inflate a 15-inch wheel from 10 to 35PSI.
Because many space-saver spares need much higher pressures, we also checked if the pumps could reach 60PSI. The pressures displayed were checked against a calibrated gauge. We also took extra features and value into account in the final scores.
Ring Ultrainflate 20
- Rating: 5.0 stars
- Price: around £39.99
- Contact: ringautomotive.com
At first glance, the pair of pumps from Ring’s new Ultrainflate range seem identical, but our test scores show that this cheaper 20 model offers the best combination of performance, features and value.
Its cable and hose are among the longest in this test and there are clever ways to store them so that everything is kept neat. The digital display is clear and easy to use, there’s a bright LED work light, and against the stopwatch, the compressor was second fastest to inflate our test tyre. Only a gauge that read 1PSI awry blotted this Ring’s score book.
RAC 12V Digital Air Compressor
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Price: around £16
- Contact: bmstores.co.uk
The RAC unit is cheap, but still manages to get the basics right. The digital gauge is basic but clear and has an auto shut-off at your selected pressure. It proved remarkably accurate too, over-reading by just half a PSI.
The cable and hose are long enough to reach around a car and then wrap around the back of the unit when not in use. The pump took a leisurely three minutes exactly to inflate the tyre, but if you’re not in a hurry, then it does all you need at a good price.
Halfords Advance Tyre & Leisure Inflator
- Rating: 4.0 stars
- Price: around £64.99
- Contact: halfords.com
The briefcase-sized Advance Inflator from Halfords isn’t the sort of pump you’d necessarily want to keep in your boot, but it’s designed to suit an active family who constantly need to blow up sports equipment and camping mattresses as well as tyres.
It’s the only machine here that can plug into either a 230V mains or a 12V socket, meaning you won’t need to pop out to the car when you need to inflate a football or Lilo. The pressure gauge was perfectly accurate, too.
Ring Ultrainflate 30
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Price: around £59.99
- Contact: ringautomotive.com
The Ultrainflate 30 has the features we like from the winning 20 version (Page 59) plus a few extras. There is a neat zip-up storage case, a posher brass screw connector for the tyre valve, and a push-button air release if you have overinflated.
The maximum pressure is set using a dial rather than buttons too, which might save a few seconds. The pump is also more powerful, so it took 2.1 seconds less to inflate our tyre. But none of these justify the extra £20 it costs over our winner.
AstroAI Digital Car Tyre Pump
- Rating: 3.0 stars
- Price: around £15.99
- Contact: amazon.co.uk
The AstroAI is the cheapest compressor in this test – albeit by just a penny – yet it features a digital display, auto shut-off and even a built-in work light, which might be welcome on a dark night. Oddly, though, this can’t be turned off and it illuminates as soon as the 12V cable is plugged in.
While the pump was noisy, the stopwatch said it was 15 seconds faster to inflate than the RAC pump. But the gauge under-read the pressure by 2PSI and its cable storage is infuriating.
Clarke CTC150 12V Digital Tyre Inflator
- Rating: 3.0 stars
- Price: around £29.99
- Contact: machinemart.co.uk
Clarke goes its own way, with a hairdryer-shaped device rather than the usual box. This doesn’t seem to offer any advantage though, and actually makes pumping tyres much more awkward.
The short hose and strangely located plug for the power cable mean the pump has to be held while in use, especially if you want to keep an eye on the digital display. The gauge is accurate to within 0.5PSI, but the figure hops around wildly during inflation, making it tricky to see your progress.
Hilka 12V Air Compressor
- Rating: 2.0 stars
- Price: around £17.99
- Contact: screwfix.com
shaped like a wheel and tyre, the Hilka pump looks like a bit of a novelty. Sadly the test figures made it look like a bit of a toy too, with the shortest cable and longest inflation time. It took 3:06 minutes for our tyre to reach an indicated 30PSI on the gauge. While this might be forgivable, we were shocked that the calibration was way off, with our test gauges showing 22.5 PSI when the Hilka claimed 30 PSI.
Verdict
Top spot goes to the Ring Ultrainflate 20, with thoughtful design, decent performance and a keen price. If your budget won’t go that far, then the RAC 12V Digital Air Compressor has most of what you need and superb accuracy for just £16. Third place is at the other end of the scale, but the Halfords’ unit is perfect if you need to inflate more than just tyres.
