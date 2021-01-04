Best 12V tyre inflators 2025

As the season changes and the weather becomes cooler, we should all take a few minutes to check our cars’ tyre pressures. Colder temperatures mean the air in the tyre will contract, dropping the pressure by around 2 PSI for every 10 degree C fall. Left unchecked, this will result in higher fuel consumption, wayward handling and increased tyre wear.

Rather than queuing for the air pump at a service station and rooting through your change pot for a pound coin, investing in your own electric pump will make the task much easier.

While battery-operated cordless compressors are falling in price and improving in performance, many motorists will prefer the reliability of a pump powered by a car’s 12V socket – which will ensure you have enough power to inflate several tyres. It’s this type we have concentrated on for this test. Which can handle the pressure and comes out top for top-ups?

How we tested

We were looking for a pump that can inflate tyres quickly, accurately and as easily as possible. To test this, we checked the length of the cables and hoses, noting how these were stored on the machine. We then connected the pumps to a 12V socket via a mains converter to ensure they were receiving consistent power and tested the time it took them to inflate a 15-inch wheel from 10 to 35PSI.