Renault Megane vs Kia EV4: which electric hatchback is fit for all the family?

Head-to-head

On the road

For two cars competing at a similar price point, the way they drive feels starkly different. While the Megane feels sharp through turns, with suspension that’s a touch on the firm side, the Kia is softer and more laid back – but at times still a little fidgety over bumps. Neither model will trouble the quickest cars in the class, but they offer decent punch, with the Megane feeling marginally more sprightly than the Kia.

Tech highlights

These two are closely matched in terms of motor specs, with the Megane’s 215bhp/300Nm unit just outpunching the Kia’s 201bhp and 283Nm. But the Kia’s 81.4kWh battery is significantly larger than the Renault’s 60kWh unit, so it has the potential for a much greater range than its French rival. That large battery comes with faster charging, too, with the Kia’s 150kW peak speed pipping the Renault’s 130kW.

Price and running

There wasn’t much to separate this pair on efficiency, but the EV4’s larger battery means that the similar energy usage translates into a greater real-world range. Our test figure of 3.9 miles/kWh test means that the EV4 can cover 319 miles, a brilliant figure even for long-distance drivers. The Megane’s 3.8mi/kWh, combined with the 60kWh battery, is less convincing, working out at 228 miles of real-world range.

Practicality

Although these two cars sit in the same segment, the Kia is larger by some margin – a full 250mm longer. That allows the Megane to squeeze into smaller parking spots, but the EV4 has put that extra size to good use inside. It’s most noticeable in the back, where the Kia has more space than its rival – especially in terms of knee room. However, its 435-litre boot is only slightly up on the Megane’s 389 litres.

Safety

Strong safety equipment levels are standard on the EV4, with even advanced assistance tech such as adaptive cruise control fitted on every trim level. While it hasn’t yet been tested by Euro NCAP, we predict that the Kia will scoop the maximum five-star rating when it is. The Megane E-Tech achieved strong marks across the board when it was tested in 2022, and as such it was awarded a five-star rating.

Ownership

Renault performed strongly in our 2025 Driver Power owner satisfaction survey, scooping sixth place out of 31 manufacturers. That put it well above Kia, which only managed an underwhelming 18th. At least the Korean brand still maintains its superb warranty package, which runs for seven years. The Megane can match the Kia’s cover for mileage but not duration; it comes with a three-year/100,000-mile plan.

Verdict

Which electric hatch comes out on top?

Winner: Kia EV4

The Kia EV4 is one of those cars that really hammers home the point that SUVs are often providing the answer to a question that nobody asked. Here’s a model that’s truly spacious, comfortable and loaded with kit, but one that thanks to its lower, sleeker hatchback bodystyle, also manages to offer a brilliant real-world range – especially when you bear in mind that in warmer conditions our mileage would have been even better.