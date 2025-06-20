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Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.7 is practical and plush for just £314 a month

The ID.7 offers a high-quality feel at a knockdown price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 19 August

By:Shane Wilkinson
19 Aug 2026
VW ID.7 GTX - front 3/4
  • High-quality feel; comfortable drive
  • 368-mile range 
  • Only £313.81 a month

We last featured the Volkswagen ID.7 as our Deal of the Day in June. That was for the sporty GTX Plus variant, but what if you prefer something slightly more relaxed but just as impressive?

Leasing prices for the excellent Match Pro Plus version have now plummeted to less than £314 a month, offering long-range EV comfort for a super-affordable price. Better still, this deal comes with discounted Gridserve charging. 

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Carwow Leasey, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is offering a two-year agreement for just £313.81 a month after a 12-month initial payment of £4,060.72, with mileage capped at 5,000 annually. 

Volkswagen ID.7 - dashboard

You could save around £700 immediately by shifting to a nine-month initial payment, which sees the monthly outlay rise to a still-very-reasonable £342.97. Meanwhile, raising the mileage limit to 8,000 costs either £9.53 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment, or £12.48 on the nine-month.

This deal also comes with a special offer that wipes 20 per cent off Gridserve's nationwide network of chargers, valid for a year. 

Critics of Volkswagen's earlier electric cars such as the first-generation Volkswagen ID.3 were practically silenced when the ID.7 arrived. The big saloon (it actually has a hatchback tailgate) was a return to form for the German brand, with a comfortable driving experience, high levels of refinement and a high-quality interior.

Pro Match Plus may be the entry-level trim, but no version of ID.7 is poorly equipped. It gets a 15-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, an 'augmented reality' head-up display, massaging front seats, LED-matrix headlights, metallic paint and much more.

This spec gets a punchy 282bhp electric motor and a 77kWh battery pack, which gives a claimed range of 368 miles. A standard-fit heat pump will help to make the ID.7 as efficient as possible during the colder months.       

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID.7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID.7 page.

Check out the Volkswagen ID.7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

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Shane Wilkinson senior content editor auto express
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

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