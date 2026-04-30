Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Omoda 7 exhibits big value at £204 a month

The 7 is one of Omoda’s latest models in its ever-expanding range of cars for Brits. It’s our Deal of the Day for 1 July.

By:George Armitage
1 Jul 2026
Omoda 7 - front cornering
  • Bold design
  • High equipment levels
  • Only £203.99 a month

If you want an example of a Chinese car maker aggressively trying to disrupt the UK car market, then take a look at this featured deal. For here we have a very well equipped family SUV for a mere £204 a month. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the boldly designed SUV on a two-year deal with a reasonable 12-month initial payment of £2,795.88, and an annual mileage cap of 5,000. It's a great deal for those who want an upmarket-looking SUV with all the bells and whistles for a low price. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Naturally, you can tweak the deal to suit your budget; a nine-month initial payment agreement comes in at £2,420.88 and £230.32 a month, while an 8,000-mile cap will cost £16.80 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment plan, or £18.37 on the nine-month. 

Until now, the Omoda 7 has only been available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. But here you'll be taking the keys to the recently launched pure-petrol version.

This 1.6-litre petrol engine is the same as you'll find in the smaller Omoda 5. It packs a reasonable 145bhp, helping to get the car from 0-62mph in 10.4 seconds.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Omoda 7 isn't a class-leading drive and doesn't trouble handling champs like the Ford Kuga and Hyundai Tucson. But it's a relaxing, stress-free steer, and returns nearly 40mpg in official tests. 

Equipment levels are the 7's calling card, though. This deal may get you the entry-level Knight trim, but even this boasts a 15.6-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a six-way adjustable electric driver's seat, and wireless phone charging with cooling so your handset doesn't overheat. 

Omoda 7 - dash

It's a vast car inside, too. Up front, passengers won't be complaining for a lack of room, but it's the back-seaters who will be laughing. Legroom is huge, while the 639-litre boot is enormous by class standards.       

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Omoda 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Omoda 7 page.

Deals on Omoda 7 rivals

Jaecoo 7

Jaecoo 7

New Jaecoo 7From £324 ppm**
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New Nissan QashqaiFrom £277 ppm**
Chery Tiggo 7

Chery Tiggo 7

New Chery Tiggo 7From £261 ppm**

Check out the Omoda 7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Czech out this great deal, a Skoda Scala for a bonkers £192 a month
Skoda Scala - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Czech out this great deal, a Skoda Scala for a bonkers £192 a month

The Skoda Scala is a trusty and dependable family hatchback, and is our Deal of the Day for 30 June.
News
30 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: plush Polestar 2 with long 400-mile range for £328 a month
Polestar 2 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: plush Polestar 2 with long 400-mile range for £328 a month

The Polestar 2 is a cool Swede for an even cooler price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 June.
News
29 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: seriously hot VW Golf GTI is just £305 per month
Volkswagen Golf GTI - front cornering left 1

Car Deal of the Day: seriously hot VW Golf GTI is just £305 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 28 June is Volkswagen's iconic hot hatch, still a brilliant all-rounder for everyday use and driving fun
News
28 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Super spacious Kia PV5 is just £350 a month
Kia PV5 - front cornering left

Car Deal of the Day: Super spacious Kia PV5 is just £350 a month

The Kia PV5 is one of the most practical EVs around. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 June.
News
27 Jun 2026

Most Popular

New Vauxhall Astra won't be a hatch, with big estate-ment of intent planned
Vauxhall Astra Exclusive Image Avarvarii

New Vauxhall Astra won't be a hatch, with big estate-ment of intent planned

Vauxhall is guaranteed to offer wagon body and electric power, but conventional hatch is not certain
News
29 Jun 2026
Can you park over a dropped kerb? Blocked driveways, rights and the law explained
Dropped kerb - header image

Can you park over a dropped kerb? Blocked driveways, rights and the law explained

A dropped kerb allows vehicles to legally cross the pavement between the road and a private driveway or parking space, here’s everything you need to k…
Tips & advice
22 Jun 2026
New BMW X5 revealed: luxury SUV gets electric iX5 option for the first time
BMW iX5 - front

New BMW X5 revealed: luxury SUV gets electric iX5 option for the first time

The ultimate do-it-all BMW is now available with an array of powertrain options, including an iX5 with up to 525 miles of BEV range
News
30 Jun 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content