Car Deal of the Day: Omoda 7 exhibits big value at £204 a month

Bold design

High equipment levels

Only £203.99 a month

If you want an example of a Chinese car maker aggressively trying to disrupt the UK car market, then take a look at this featured deal. For here we have a very well equipped family SUV for a mere £204 a month.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the boldly designed SUV on a two-year deal with a reasonable 12-month initial payment of £2,795.88, and an annual mileage cap of 5,000. It's a great deal for those who want an upmarket-looking SUV with all the bells and whistles for a low price.

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Naturally, you can tweak the deal to suit your budget; a nine-month initial payment agreement comes in at £2,420.88 and £230.32 a month, while an 8,000-mile cap will cost £16.80 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment plan, or £18.37 on the nine-month.

Until now, the Omoda 7 has only been available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. But here you'll be taking the keys to the recently launched pure-petrol version.

This 1.6-litre petrol engine is the same as you'll find in the smaller Omoda 5. It packs a reasonable 145bhp, helping to get the car from 0-62mph in 10.4 seconds.