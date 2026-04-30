Car Deal of the Day: Omoda 7 exhibits big value at £204 a month
The 7 is one of Omoda’s latest models in its ever-expanding range of cars for Brits. It’s our Deal of the Day for 1 July.
- Bold design
- High equipment levels
- Only £203.99 a month
If you want an example of a Chinese car maker aggressively trying to disrupt the UK car market, then take a look at this featured deal. For here we have a very well equipped family SUV for a mere £204 a month.
Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the boldly designed SUV on a two-year deal with a reasonable 12-month initial payment of £2,795.88, and an annual mileage cap of 5,000. It's a great deal for those who want an upmarket-looking SUV with all the bells and whistles for a low price.
Naturally, you can tweak the deal to suit your budget; a nine-month initial payment agreement comes in at £2,420.88 and £230.32 a month, while an 8,000-mile cap will cost £16.80 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment plan, or £18.37 on the nine-month.
Until now, the Omoda 7 has only been available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. But here you'll be taking the keys to the recently launched pure-petrol version.
This 1.6-litre petrol engine is the same as you'll find in the smaller Omoda 5. It packs a reasonable 145bhp, helping to get the car from 0-62mph in 10.4 seconds.
The Omoda 7 isn't a class-leading drive and doesn't trouble handling champs like the Ford Kuga and Hyundai Tucson. But it's a relaxing, stress-free steer, and returns nearly 40mpg in official tests.
Equipment levels are the 7's calling card, though. This deal may get you the entry-level Knight trim, but even this boasts a 15.6-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a six-way adjustable electric driver's seat, and wireless phone charging with cooling so your handset doesn't overheat.
It's a vast car inside, too. Up front, passengers won't be complaining for a lack of room, but it's the back-seaters who will be laughing. Legroom is huge, while the 639-litre boot is enormous by class standards.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Omoda 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Omoda 7 page.
Deals on Omoda 7 rivals
Jaecoo 7
Nissan Qashqai
Chery Tiggo 7
Check out the Omoda 7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…