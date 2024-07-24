Car Deal of the Day: Czech out this great deal, a Skoda Scala for a bonkers £192 a month

Quality feel; enormous interior space

Well equipped SE model

Only £192.14 a month

Think five-door family hatchback and the Skoda Scala doesn't come readily to mind. It's easily the forgotten child of the Czech brand's model range, but this deal will bring it right back into focus.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Motorlet is offering the Scala for a mere £192.14 a month, making it one of the cheapest family hatchbacks available. At this price, it undercuts a whole swathe of models, including the Vauxhall Astra, SEAT Leon, Mazda 3 and the Volkswagen Golf.

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This four-year deal requires a 12-month initial payment of £2,600.73, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

Naturally, you can tweak things to suit your budget; there's the potential to pocket £430 by opting for a nine-month initial payment, with the monthly outlay only rising by around a tenner. Meanwhile, raising the mileage cap to 10,000 a year will also cost you less than tenner a month regardless of whether you choose the nine or 12-month initial payment options.

For this kind of money it's only the entry-level model that's on the table, but that's no bad thing. Skoda has long offered high equipment levels for its cars, and that's true with the Scala.