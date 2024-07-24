Car Deal of the Day: Czech out this great deal, a Skoda Scala for a bonkers £192 a month
The Skoda Scala is a trusty and dependable family hatchback, and is our Deal of the Day for 30 June.
- Quality feel; enormous interior space
- Well equipped SE model
- Only £192.14 a month
Think five-door family hatchback and the Skoda Scala doesn't come readily to mind. It's easily the forgotten child of the Czech brand's model range, but this deal will bring it right back into focus.
Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Motorlet is offering the Scala for a mere £192.14 a month, making it one of the cheapest family hatchbacks available. At this price, it undercuts a whole swathe of models, including the Vauxhall Astra, SEAT Leon, Mazda 3 and the Volkswagen Golf.
This four-year deal requires a 12-month initial payment of £2,600.73, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.
Naturally, you can tweak things to suit your budget; there's the potential to pocket £430 by opting for a nine-month initial payment, with the monthly outlay only rising by around a tenner. Meanwhile, raising the mileage cap to 10,000 a year will also cost you less than tenner a month regardless of whether you choose the nine or 12-month initial payment options.
For this kind of money it's only the entry-level model that's on the table, but that's no bad thing. Skoda has long offered high equipment levels for its cars, and that's true with the Scala.
SE gets 16-inch alloys, full LED headlights and fog lamps, a rear-view camera, plus a 9.2-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, and a large instrument display for the driver. Skoda even throws in free metallic paint.
Power comes from one of Volkswagen Group's trusty 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines. With 93bhp it's not exactly a hot hatch, but performance is more than reasonable enough for typical family chores. The five-speed manual gearbox is a joy to use, and Skoda promises more than 55mpg on the combined cycle.
There's a really solid feel to the cabin, with high-quality plastics and materials used. The Scala is also positively enormous inside, and is topped off with a huge 467-litre boot.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Scala leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Scala page.
Deals on Skoda Scala rivals
Volkswagen Golf
Vauxhall Astra
Toyota Corolla
Check out the Skoda Scala deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…