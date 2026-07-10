Car Deal of the Day: Hot Skoda Enyaq Coupé vRS for a cool £373 a month

Sporty looks, 335bhp power

77kWh battery – 347-mile range

Only £373.37 a month

When Skoda said it was going to give its Enyaq the vRS treatment, cynics doubted that it would be a success. But it was, and the good news is you can have this high-performance electric SUV for well under £400 a month right now.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, VehicleFlex is offering the Enyaq vRS, in Coupé guise, for just £373.37 a month on a two-year term.

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The initial payment is a default £4,779.22; that’s a 12-month sum – a little chunky, but it’s what keeps the monthly outlay so low. Still, some may prefer a lower upfront cost, and there’s a £785 saving on the table by opting for the nine-month initial payment. Go for this, and the monthly price rises to £410.59.

Meanwhile, this deal is set at a default 5,000 miles a year, but 8,000 can be had for around a tenner extra a month on both nine and 12-month initial payment plans.

The vRS gets 335bhp and a meaty 545Nm of torque from its dual electric motors, which fires it from 0-62mph in a mere 5.2 seconds. Adjustable dampers and tweaked, progressive steering give an engaging feel, while a sound generator delivers a sporty soundtrack.

The 77kWh battery provides a claimed range of 347 miles, and the Coupé still delivers outstanding interior space in spite of its sloping roofline. Rear legroom is excellent, and the 570-litre boot can easily carry the family paraphernalia.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Enyaq Coupé vRS leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Enyaq Coupé vRS page.

Check out the Skoda Enyaq Coupe vRS deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…