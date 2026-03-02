Fuel prices have remained stubbornly high as British oil giant, BP, admits that its profits have doubled since the start of the Iran war, drawing widespread criticism from across the industry.

In its Q1 earning report, BP says that following a period of “exceptional” oil trading, it recorded £2.4 billion in profits – more than double the roughly £1 billion earned during the same period of between January and March last year.

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Since the start of the Iran conflict, the price of Brent crude oil has rocketed, peaking at $120 per barrel and now sitting at around $110 – far above the pre-war level of roughly $73. In turn, this has sent the price of petrol and diesel spiralling, having peaked at more than 158 pence and 191 pence per litre for each fuel respectively.

Now, as peace talks between the countries involved stall and oil prices remain high, some early signs of a potential decline in fuel prices look to have been optimistic. This, in conjunction with BP’s earnings announcement, appears to have restoked the fire when it comes to criticism over oil companies and fuel retailers profiteering over the conflict.

Howard Cox, the founder of FairFuel UK, said: “There is no getting around the stark fact that pump prices have reached punitive heights, predominantly due to opportunistic profiteering. Worse still, there are no signs that forecourt petrol prices, particularly diesel, will drop to the levels we experienced prior to the Iran conflict over the next six months.”