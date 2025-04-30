New Audi Q4 e-tron facelift: electric SUV gets updated look and jump in range
The hugely popular Audi Q4 e-tron looks to back up its success with a timely update
The Audi Q4 e-tron has been one of the top three best-selling electric cars in the UK over the past three years, and to maintain momentum, the car maker has just given its small electric SUV a mid-life refresh.
Alongside its new exterior, there’s a revised cabin, fresh technology and most importantly, a better range. The changes come to both the Q4 e-tron SUV and the sleeker, coupé-SUV ‘Sportback’ alternative.
Pricing for the Q4 e-tron hasn’t been announced yet, although we expect a slight increase in the current car’s £47,355 price tag, with the Sportback likely to cost around £1,500 more. First deliveries of the new Q4 e-tron are expected to start in Europe this summer, with UK cars arriving shortly after.
If you don’t want to wait, you can enjoy an average saving of around £5,000 on the current Audi Q4 e-tron by going to the Auto Express Buy A Car service now.
Audi Q4 e-tron: design tweaks
Along with the e-tron GT and the Q8 e-tron, the Q4 e-tron was one of the first to build the current family of all-electric Audi e-tron models. As such, it makes sense that the 2026 model has gained some visual amendments to bring it into line with the newer Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron.
Our previous spy shots hinted at some minor tweaks, but now we can see the Q4 e-tron has gained new bumpers front and rear with a slightly more protruding fake diffuser around the back. The blanked-off grille at the front gets new inserts and is now colour-matched to the body.
The lights are also new. At the front there are optional matrix LED headlights with a new signature. To the rear, the overall cluster remains the same with the central light bar, but the light design itself has been changed with ‘second-generation’ OLED technology. Audi also says three new exterior colours and five new wheel designs have been added to the Q4 e-tron range, including the 20-inch and 21-inch rims we can see on the SUV and Sportback here respectively.
Audi Q4 e-tron: range and powertrains
Throughout its life, the Q4 e-tron has been updated with small upgrades to the battery’s efficiency. Audi has gone further in 2026 by introducing new electric motors to the Q4 e-tron that help extend the range of the two battery options, at 63kWh and 82kWh.
Audi claims that the new motors boost efficient by 10 per cent, increasing range between 10 or 20 miles across the line-up.
What does that mean for the range? Well, the standard model with the 63kWh battery and single motor (the power of which remains unchanged at 201bhp) can travel 273 miles on a charge, up from 251 miles. Opt for the more aerodynamic Sportback and you’ll get 280 miles.
The ‘performance’ trim level gets the larger 82kWh battery and more powerful 282bhp single-motor set-up, and it’s also the Q4 e-tron that’ll go the farthest: 359 miles for the SUV and 367 miles for the Sportback.
The dual-motor quattro models get a marginal bump in power to 295bhp, and as a result of the extra motor, the range drops to 346 miles, or 356 miles for the Sportback.
The Q4 e-tron quattro Performance has 335bhp on tap from the dual-motor system, which is unchanged from before (as is the 5.4-second 0-62mph time). What has changed is the range, which now stands at 336 miles or 344 miles for the Sportback, which is up from 320 miles. The quattro Performance models are also the only ones to get a bump in charging speed, up from 175kW to 185kW, bringing the 10 to 80 per cent time down to 27 minutes.
The range and power changes in the Q4 e-tron mirror the recent upgrades provided to its sister models from Volkswagen, the ID.4 and ID.5. Like those cars, the Q4 e-tron also gets new bi-directional charging capability – the first fitted to any Audi.
Audi Q4 e-tron: interior and equipment
Audi hasn’t disclosed trim level specifications for the new Q4 e-tron just yet, but it has revealed some rather significant alterations to its entry-level EV’s dashboard. Optionally available in the sportier S line variant, there’s an 11.9-inch driver’s display and a 12.8-inch touchscreen in one complete unit – very much like the A6 and Q6 e-tron. On higher trim levels there’s a new option to have a 12-inch passenger-side display, which can show navigation, vehicle settings, radio stations or smartphone pairing.
The redesigned dash has also brought with it a new centre console shape and two wireless smartphone chargers, plus a revised interior door trim. New standard-fit features like sport seats and ambient lighting have been added, too.
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