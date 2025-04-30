The Audi Q4 e-tron has been one of the top three best-selling electric cars in the UK over the past three years, and to maintain momentum, the car maker has just given its small electric SUV a mid-life refresh.

Alongside its new exterior, there’s a revised cabin, fresh technology and most importantly, a better range. The changes come to both the Q4 e-tron SUV and the sleeker, coupé-SUV ‘Sportback’ alternative.

Pricing for the Q4 e-tron hasn’t been announced yet, although we expect a slight increase in the current car’s £47,355 price tag, with the Sportback likely to cost around £1,500 more. First deliveries of the new Q4 e-tron are expected to start in Europe this summer, with UK cars arriving shortly after.

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If you don’t want to wait, you can enjoy an average saving of around £5,000 on the current Audi Q4 e-tron by going to the Auto Express Buy A Car service now.

Audi Q4 e-tron: design tweaks

Along with the e-tron GT and the Q8 e-tron, the Q4 e-tron was one of the first to build the current family of all-electric Audi e-tron models. As such, it makes sense that the 2026 model has gained some visual amendments to bring it into line with the newer Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron.