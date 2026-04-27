Omoda will launch a new Ford Puma-sized SUV in 2027. The new Omoda 2 will likely start around £20,000, according to the brand’s CEO, hitting the big-selling B-segment with hybrid powertrains and stylish looks.

The Chinese company has already been a huge success in the UK, selling high numbers of its Omoda 5 and the closely related Jaecoo 7 – which are members of the wider Chery family.

Specific details on the new model are limited so far, but we know that it’ll sit at around 4.2m long, putting it at the larger end of the B-segment SUV class. This will see it rival the top-selling Puma, Volkswagen T-Cross and Toyota Yaris Cross, but it could do this with an ace up its sleeve.

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Launching with a range of hybrid models first, the Omoda 2 is also ripe for an all-electric variant. This is because the newcomer will share its platform with a fresh Jaecoo 1 and Lepas L2, the latter of which will also be available in BEV form. It’s unlikely that a car of this size will be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, however, so expect the use of Chery’s Super Hybrid system.

We don’t know yet what the Omoda 2 will look like yet either, because the model will be brand new and specific to Europe. This is unlike many of the Chery brand’s future model launches, which are already on sale in its home Chinese market.

Inside, expect a similar layout to the newer models in Omoda’s line-up. This will include a large and responsive touchscreen and room for some physical controls. These are considered crucial to models that need to have European appeal, according to Omoda’s bosses, and should mean that with every new model, its cars will be more and more suited to European tastes.

The expansion is part of a massive push into global markets for Chery, which is aiming for 10 million sales worldwide by 2030. This is an ambitious target, and expansion into Europe with models specifically tailored to the continent’s drivers, such as the Omoda 2, is all part of the plan. Another new car that we’ll see is a more rugged and more expensive all-wheel drive crossover, which should arrive later in 2027.

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