The Kia Seltos will be available in three different body styling packages, with the ‘base’ car joined by the usual GT-Line, and there will be a more rugged X-Line variant too – just as you’ll find on global models like the Kia Telluride.

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How big is the Kia Seltos and what will it compete with?

Referred to as a “sub-compact SUV” by Kia, the Seltos measures 4,430mm long, 1,660mm tall and 1,830mm wide - meaning it sits between the recently facelifted Stonic and Sportage. It’s very similar in size to the Niro, although the Seltos isn’t expected to be a replacement for that car.

The Seltos’s equipment list will be revealed at a later date, but we know certain trims will get a wide panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and sound systems from Harman Kardon and Bose. Elsewhere, we’ll see twin 12.3-inch screens that are taken from the new K4 hatchback, along with a 5.3-inch climate control screen in between them. Certain models will also get a head-up display, plus there’s capacity for over-the-air updates and a smartphone-based digital key.

Practicality should draw buyers to the Seltos. The rear legroom is only 59mm less than in the Sportage and boot space stands at 536 litres – not bad considering the Sportage has 587 litres and the Niro Hybrid’s boot capacity is 451 litres. The Seltos also has some useful touches inside including a rear bench that can recline up to 24 degrees, a column-mounted gearshift to help free-up centre console space, and Kia’s new ‘AddGear’ accessory pack that we saw on the PV5 van, adding mounting points throughout the cabin for things like tablets, phone, lights and water bottles.

The Seltos’ exterior, especially with Kia’s new ‘Star Map’ headlight signatures, clearly takes plenty of inspiration from the brand’s other models, such as the Sportage and pure-electric cars like the EV9 and EV3.

The overall surfacing is chunky and the proportions are pretty typical of an SUV, with an upright front end and high roofline. One element that the Seltos shares with the EV3 and EV5 is the ‘floating roof’ effect that’s achieved by a black section on the rear pillar. There are also flush-fitting door handles and blocky wheelarch cladding, while silver bumper detailing varies according to the three trims, the sportier GT-Line and the more rugged-looking X-Line being the more distinctive.

Kia will launch the Seltos in the UK in the second half of 2026. Pricing is still to be confirmed, but it will rival the Qashqai, Volkswagen T-Roc and Toyota C-HR, so expect the Seltos to kick off around the £30,000 mark.

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