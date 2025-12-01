Kia Seltos to arrive in the UK with hybrid and e-AWD power
More information about the striking new Kia Seltos has been revealed
Diving right into the hotbed of the UK’s biggest selling segment comes the new Kia Seltos. We've been expecting it for a while but now Kia is shedding some new information on the mid-size SUV ahead of the launch in the third quarter of this year.
Launching with a pair of hybrid engine options, this Nissan Qashqai rival has the industry’s biggest sellers in its crosshairs, which also includes Chinese models like the Jaecoo 7 and BYD Seal U.
The Seltos is not a Kia model we’ve seen before in the UK, but has typically done big business in other global markets with its combination of a low entry price and spacious interior. This new generation aims to build on that foundation with even more space, paired with the stylish looks and high-tech cabin Kias are now becoming known for.
The two powertrain options are hybridised to different levels. The first is a front-wheel drive model that combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and small battery pack to produce 152bhp. No performance or efficiency figures have been revealed so far, but we do know it’ll feature a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.
In addition to this will be a 175bhp e-AWD model, which will add a secondary electric motor mounted on the rear axle to the existing hybrid powertrain. This won’t just improve traction in slippery conditions, but also improve performance. The Seltos is the first model from across the Kia and Hyundai group to feature this new layout, and we’re sure it won’t be the last.
In addition, Kia will also integrate vehicle-to-load charging for the first time on a non all-electric model, so you’ll be able to boil up the kettle on camping holidays powered by the battery.
The Kia Seltos will be available in three different body styling packages, with the ‘base’ car joined by the usual GT-Line, and there will be a more rugged X-Line variant too – just as you’ll find on global models like the Kia Telluride.
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How big is the Kia Seltos and what will it compete with?
Referred to as a “sub-compact SUV” by Kia, the Seltos measures 4,430mm long, 1,660mm tall and 1,830mm wide - meaning it sits between the recently facelifted Stonic and Sportage. It’s very similar in size to the Niro, although the Seltos isn’t expected to be a replacement for that car.
The Seltos’s equipment list will be revealed at a later date, but we know certain trims will get a wide panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and sound systems from Harman Kardon and Bose. Elsewhere, we’ll see twin 12.3-inch screens that are taken from the new K4 hatchback, along with a 5.3-inch climate control screen in between them. Certain models will also get a head-up display, plus there’s capacity for over-the-air updates and a smartphone-based digital key.
Practicality should draw buyers to the Seltos. The rear legroom is only 59mm less than in the Sportage and boot space stands at 536 litres – not bad considering the Sportage has 587 litres and the Niro Hybrid’s boot capacity is 451 litres. The Seltos also has some useful touches inside including a rear bench that can recline up to 24 degrees, a column-mounted gearshift to help free-up centre console space, and Kia’s new ‘AddGear’ accessory pack that we saw on the PV5 van, adding mounting points throughout the cabin for things like tablets, phone, lights and water bottles.
The Seltos’ exterior, especially with Kia’s new ‘Star Map’ headlight signatures, clearly takes plenty of inspiration from the brand’s other models, such as the Sportage and pure-electric cars like the EV9 and EV3.
The overall surfacing is chunky and the proportions are pretty typical of an SUV, with an upright front end and high roofline. One element that the Seltos shares with the EV3 and EV5 is the ‘floating roof’ effect that’s achieved by a black section on the rear pillar. There are also flush-fitting door handles and blocky wheelarch cladding, while silver bumper detailing varies according to the three trims, the sportier GT-Line and the more rugged-looking X-Line being the more distinctive.
Kia will launch the Seltos in the UK in the second half of 2026. Pricing is still to be confirmed, but it will rival the Qashqai, Volkswagen T-Roc and Toyota C-HR, so expect the Seltos to kick off around the £30,000 mark.
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