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The new Seltos is not a replacement for the Sportage, which is not surprising given it’s one of the most popular cars in the UK, and is slightly larger, making it a tad more practical and more spacious. The hope is the two mid-sized SUVs will be able to live side-by-side in relative harmony, not cannibalising sales of each other too much.

If there are going to be any casualties as a result of the Seltos’s arrival, they’re most likely to be the XCeed and/or Niro. Facelifted versions of both models have been unveiled, but neither has been confirmed for the UK yet and they’re both incredibly similar in size to their chunkier, fresh-faced new sibling. With them gone, customers for an SUV of this size would have a much simpler choice for the Seltos if they want a hybrid, or the EV3 if they want to go electric.

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Regardless, key rivals for the Seltos will be top-sellers such as the Nissan Qashqai, Toyota C-HR, Volkswagen T-Roc and Hyundai Kona, plus newcomers from China like the hugely popular Jaecoo 7. So it’s set for a challenge and to find out the scale of the task, we took a trip out east to Kia’s homeland of South Korea.

With its boxy shape, tall floating roofline and bluff front end, the Seltos shares more than a few styling cues with Kia’s other SUVs, particularly the EV5 and EV9. Yet it still feels fresh and with an identity of its own, because the chunky bumpers with their fake skid plates and angular wheelarches give it a more rugged look. In fact, if you added a seven-slot grille, we think this handsome Kia could pass as the next-generation Jeep Renegade we’ve been waiting for.