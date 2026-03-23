New MG4 Urban will be the UK’s first EV with semi-solid-state batteries
Industry-first semi-solid-state batteries will be available from the end of this year in new MG4 Urban
MG has announced it will launch long-awaited semi-solid-state batteries in its MG4 Urban hatchback by the end of 2026. This new-age technology represents a considerable step towards what many see as a game changer for electric cars, promising big improvements in energy density, charge rates and consistency over a wide range of temperatures.
This fresh battery technology is already in production in China, and will be offered in Europe by the end of 2026. No technical details have been revealed for the European-market MG4 Urban yet, but the brand is promising big upgrades compared with existing battery packs.
Highlights of this new system include a wider bandwidth of operating temperatures, with 15 per cent faster charging in cold conditions, plus a 100 per cent increase in discharge – and therefore performance – at low temperatures and at a low state-of-charge. For now, energy density is around the same as existing battery tech, at around 180Wh/kg.
This is only just the first generation of solid-state battery technology under development from the brand, though. SAIC, MG’s parent company, is quoting big uplifts in energy density with rates as high as 400Wh/kg are in development. This is more than twice the rate of BMW’s impressive new iX3. However, precise timings for these higher-specification battery generations are still to be confirmed.
The benefits of higher energy density mean MG will be able to dramatically increase range with a similarly-sized battery, or conversely, offer the same range in a lighter, less expensive package.
Specifications of Chinese-market MG4 Urban models fitted with this battery technology have already been announced, with a 54kWh manganese-based lithium-ion chemistry that’s capable of up to 328 miles on a charge. This is on the generous Chinese range test, or CLTC, which generally quotes 15-20 per cent more range than the European WLTP set, but this reduces it to around 280 miles in a best-case scenario.
Compared with the existing MG4 Urban with the larger 54kWh battery, this is only around 20 miles of extra range. However, these semi-solid-state systems should have better consistency in terms of distance between top-ups and charging times. MG quotes a 30-80 per cent charge in 21 minutes for the Chinese-market model, which is seven minutes faster than the current MG4 Urban. No precise DC kW figure has been revealed.
Timings for the MG4 Urban are not any more specific than ‘by the end of 2026’, but we suspect it’ll attract a small price increase over the current model, potentially replacing the existing 54kWh MG4 Urban model – which costs from £24,495 – wholesale when it does arrive. This technology will spread to other MG models, too, including the 4X SUV teased online.
While this isn’t the first car with a semi-solid-state battery car to be put on sale, it is the first one offered in mass production – and one that will be affordable to a wide range of potential buyers.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.