MG has announced it will launch long-awaited semi-solid-state batteries in its MG4 Urban hatchback by the end of 2026. This new-age technology represents a considerable step towards what many see as a game changer for electric cars, promising big improvements in energy density, charge rates and consistency over a wide range of temperatures.

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This fresh battery technology is already in production in China, and will be offered in Europe by the end of 2026. No technical details have been revealed for the European-market MG4 Urban yet, but the brand is promising big upgrades compared with existing battery packs.

Highlights of this new system include a wider bandwidth of operating temperatures, with 15 per cent faster charging in cold conditions, plus a 100 per cent increase in discharge – and therefore performance – at low temperatures and at a low state-of-charge. For now, energy density is around the same as existing battery tech, at around 180Wh/kg.

This is only just the first generation of solid-state battery technology under development from the brand, though. SAIC, MG’s parent company, is quoting big uplifts in energy density with rates as high as 400Wh/kg are in development. This is more than twice the rate of BMW’s impressive new iX3. However, precise timings for these higher-specification battery generations are still to be confirmed.