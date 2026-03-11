Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

New MG 4X revealed with semi-solid state batteries, but don’t get too excited about the range

Semi-solid-state batteries are coming to MGs and the 4X could be among the first to use them

By:Alastair Crooks
11 Mar 2026
MG 4X

MG has revealed its new 4X in China – and it’s set to use cutting-edge semi-solid-state batteries.

Technical details on the MG 4X are still thin on the ground, but the manufacturer has said its new car will be able to cover 317 miles on a charge, although this is under China’s more generous CLTC testing cycle. 

While the claimed range doesn’t sound particularly impressive when similarly sized electric cars such as the Kia EV3 and Cupra Born offer well over 350 miles on the stricter European WLTP cycle, the MG’s semi-solid-state battery should bring improvements in kerbweight and charging speeds.

MG has previously announced the new MG4 Urban will be compatible with semi-solid-state batteries and parent company SAIC claims the new battery technology has passed “three-direction needle penetration tests” and “demonstrates improved performance in low-temperature conditions”, which we assume is in comparison with the MG4’s existing battery.  

As for the MG 4X’s design, it’s clear that the MGS5 has provided the bodywork, given that the same profile and details such as the rear lights and body panels are shared with the electric crossover that arrived last year – and can already be had with an average saving of more than £9,000 on the Auto Express Buy A Car service

What is different on the MG 4X is the front end with new headlights and a bumper that steers clear of the Cyberster-style face on the MG4, MGS5 and MG4 Urban. 

There’s no word on whether the MG 4X will be sold in the UK. However, we caught wind of the new MG4 Urban in a similar fashion several months ahead of its launch here, so this may also be the case for its new larger sibling. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We'll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

