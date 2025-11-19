Just a couple of hours after the new Jaecoo 8 was launched in the UK, MG has responded with its own seven-seat, plug-in hybrid SUV to rival highly rated family haulers such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Peugeot 5008 and Kia Sorento. It’s called the MGS9, and it’s available to order now, priced from £34,205.

Compared with its rivals, the new MGS9 is about £5k cheaper than the most basic Kodiaq and undercuts the 5008 by nearly £7k, although neither come with PHEV power as standard. The Jaecoo 8 and Chery Tiggo 9 do, however, the MG still undercut them by up to £11k.

The MGS9 features the same plug-in hybrid powertrain that’s offered in the latest MG HS, which is only £2k cheaper. But right now you can save more than £9,000 on a brand-new HS PHEV with the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The MG’s set-up consists of a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, one electric motor and a 24.7kWh battery that provides up to 63 miles of pure-electric range in the seven-seater. That’s plenty for most people to complete their commute without using a drop of petrol, although most of the MG’s rivals can go further in EV mode. The Kodiaq iV has a 75-mile range, the Jaecoo 8’s is 83 miles and the Tiggo 9 can cover up to 91 miles on its 34.46kWh battery alone.