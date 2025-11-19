New MGS9 7-seat PHEV SUV arrives to take on the Skoda Kodiaq
MG’s first seven-seat SUV offers a pure-electric range of up to 62 miles, and is available to order now
Just a couple of hours after the new Jaecoo 8 was launched in the UK, MG has responded with its own seven-seat, plug-in hybrid SUV to rival highly rated family haulers such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Peugeot 5008 and Kia Sorento. It’s called the MGS9, and it’s available to order now, priced from £34,205.
Compared with its rivals, the new MGS9 is about £5k cheaper than the most basic Kodiaq and undercuts the 5008 by nearly £7k, although neither come with PHEV power as standard. The Jaecoo 8 and Chery Tiggo 9 do, however, the MG still undercut them by up to £11k.
The MGS9 features the same plug-in hybrid powertrain that’s offered in the latest MG HS, which is only £2k cheaper. But right now you can save more than £9,000 on a brand-new HS PHEV with the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
The MG’s set-up consists of a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, one electric motor and a 24.7kWh battery that provides up to 63 miles of pure-electric range in the seven-seater. That’s plenty for most people to complete their commute without using a drop of petrol, although most of the MG’s rivals can go further in EV mode. The Kodiaq iV has a 75-mile range, the Jaecoo 8’s is 83 miles and the Tiggo 9 can cover up to 91 miles on its 34.46kWh battery alone.
MG says its first seven-seat SUV offers “true seating for seven, not just a 5+2 set-up”. At 4.98 metres long, the MGS9 is more than 200mm longer than the already very spacious Kodiaq. Its 2.92-metre wheelbase is also about 120mm lengthier than the Skoda’s.
There’s 322 litres of boot space available with all seven seats in place, which is more than you get in a Vauxhall Corsa supermini. Fold the rearmost seats down and MG claims the luggage capacity expands to more than 1,000 litres.
Up front, the dashboard is almost identical to that of the latest MG HS, with the 12.3-inch central touchscreen and 12.3-inch driver’s display housed in a single panel, but the S9 gets a large row of physical shortcut buttons beneath and no piano-black plastic trim.
MG hasn’t announced final specifications for the S9 yet, but says every model will have the two large displays, a panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control and five charging ports to stop passengers from squabbling over who can charge their phone.
Upgrading to the higher-spec Premium model, which costs from £36,945, adds a Bose sound system, a hands-free powered tailgate and heated, ventilated and massaging front seats.
Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
• Google
• Reddit
• Whatsapp