Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Vauxhall Corsa GSE:  276bhp electric VXR replacement spied with fat arches

The first spy shots reveal the properly hot Vauxhall is finally back

By:Jordan Katsianis
2 Mar 2026
Vauxhall Corsa GSE - front 3/410

New spy shots have revealed fresh details about the incoming Vauxhall Corsa GSE, a hot all-electric supermini with as much power as an R34 Nissan GT-R. It’s no secret that Vauxhall has plans to fit its Corsa supermini with a high-performance BEV powertrain, but thanks to these new images, we have a clearer idea of just how hot this new model will be. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The major news is that this prototype won’t just feature just bigger wheels – 19 inches in this case – but also bigger axles and new flared wheelarches to house them. This suggests the GSE will feature completely bespoke front wings and extended rear wheelarches, dramatically changing the look the over standard Corsa models. 

The images also reveal that both the front and rear bumpers will be reshaped, with more aggressive design elements that could well be finished in a contrasting black. These flourishes might channel the previous Vauxhall Corsa VXR, but its high-performance powertrain will instead look to the future.

The Corsa GSE will share the same e-motor and battery package as the upcoming Peugeot e-208 GTi, and Vauxhall’s own Mokka-e GSE. This set-up produces a maximum power output of 276bhp, which is sent through the front wheels only. This should be good for a sub-six-second 0-62mph time, making the GSE significantly faster than any Corsa before. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

This output is also roughly 50bhp more than in the range-topping Alpine A290 GTS, and will be backed up by substantial chassis upgrades, including stiffer suspension, beefier Alcon brakes and a limited-slip differential.

It will come at a cost, though, both in terms of range and price. We expect the Corsa GSE with its 54kWh battery to provide a range of just over 200 miles, or around 180 miles in the real world. Given that we know the Mokka typically costs around £2,500 more than the equivalent Corsa, and the GSE version of that car is priced at £36,995, the high-performance Corsa is likely to start from around £34,500 when it goes on sale later this year. Eligibility for the Government’s Electric Car Grant could bring the price down further, though.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Vauxhall is looking to restore itself to a top-three spot in the UK new-car sales charts – up from its current lowly 11th position – and managing director Steve Catlin told Auto Express that greater enthusiasm is a key part of sparking interest. That means the GSE influence stretches beyond the sporting range-topper and into the more mainstream models. 

Vauxhall Corsa GSE - rear cornering10

“I know that in order to reach that ambition, we need to add some further excitement and some emotion into the brand,” he told us, without specifically referencing the Corsa GSE. “We've got the GSE sub-brand launch [with Mokka], which is VXR for the electric age. We need that to filter down to the rest of the range, so that we can add some excitement across the trim levels, as well as the GSE halo.”

Although the naming strategy for the new trims isn’t confirmed, it should follow the likes of Ford’s ST-Line or the BMW M Sport trim levels in offering sportier cosmetic upgrades. “The intention is that you get aspects of that GSE halo,” Catlin continued. 

Vauxhall’s boss said the new breed of sporting models will be better performance icons than the plug-in hybrid Astra GSE introduced in summer 2023. “I think we have to be honest and say that the first launch of GSE wasn’t fitting for the brand, but these [new] models are absolutely the right standard and will carry the GSE name in the right way.” 

If you’re in the market for a new hot hatchback, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest deals. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best-selling cars 2026: the year's 10 most popular models so far
Best-selling cars January 2026 - header image

Best-selling cars 2026: the year's 10 most popular models so far

These are officially Britain’s biggest-selling new cars so far in 2026, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)
Best cars & vans
5 Feb 2026
Vauxhall Corsa review
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS main image

Vauxhall Corsa review

The Vauxhall Corsa is a smart-looking supermini with numerous engine options, but it isn’t particularly exciting or spacious
In-depth reviews
21 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: ever-popular Vauxhall Corsa is a real steal at £143 a month
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: ever-popular Vauxhall Corsa is a real steal at £143 a month

The Vauxhall Corsa is a regular top-seller – and with deals like this it’s easy to see why. It’s our Deal of the Day for December 12.
News
12 Dec 2025
Used Car of the Year 2025 is the BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series - best used cars to buy

Used Car of the Year 2025 is the BMW 3 Series

All of our category champions are brilliant, but the BMW 3 Series has got the lot and is a worthy Used Car of the Year
News
19 Nov 2025

Most Popular

Insurers still refuse to cover some Chinese cars despite booming sales
Skywell BE11 - front action

Insurers still refuse to cover some Chinese cars despite booming sales

Insurance companies seem to be struggling to keep pace with the wave of new cars coming from China, and buyers are literally paying the price
News
26 Feb 2026
Major Renault Megane revamp due this year with more range and racy looks
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric - rear static (night)

Major Renault Megane revamp due this year with more range and racy looks

All-new battery could push the more aggressive Megane EV past 300 miles of range
News
27 Feb 2026
Diesel cars aren’t dead, in fact they’re even starting to make a comeback
Opinion - Vauxhall Grandland

Diesel cars aren’t dead, in fact they’re even starting to make a comeback

If you're looking for the most cost-effective cars to run, Mike Rutherford thinks you shouldn't discount diesel
Opinion
1 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content