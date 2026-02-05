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Car Deal of the Day: Abarth 600e brings some Italian fire for £186 a month

The Abarth 600e has bags of character and performance. It’s our Deal of the Day for 13 April.

By:George Armitage
13 Apr 2026
Abarth 600e UK - front cornering
  • Aggressive looks; 235bhp power
  • 200-mile range; 20 per cent off Gridserve charging
  • Only £186.02 a month

Abarth isn’t a brand that normally chases the leasing market with tempting deals, but it's a different story with its 600e. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, prices for the hot electric SUV have slipped to £186 a month, showing that there's no sting in the tail when it comes to performance on a budget. 

This deal comes from Carwow Leasey and is for a maximum of two years. It requires a 12-month initial payment that comes to a reasonable £2,527.24, but this can be revised if you'd prefer to pay less upfront. You can slice nearly £1,000 off this by opting for a six-month initial payment, and this sees the monthly price only going up to just under £225 a month.

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There's a default mileage cap with this deal of 5,000 a year, but this can be raised to 8,000 for more flexibility. Do this on the 12-month initial payment agreement and you'll only be charged an extra £15.51 a month. Better still, because it’s a Carwow Leasey deal, you’ll also get 20 per cent off at all Gridserve charging points across the UK for a year, so you’ll be saving a packet on roadside top-ups.

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This deal gets you the very latest 600e. Abarth gave its scorpion-badged SUV a little update at the start of the year, with the entry-level model taking on the 'Turismo' name, and the previous Scorpionissima model being rebranded as 'Competizione'.

It's the Turismo you'll be getting here, which comes with a raft of tasty sporting details to mark out the Abarth 600e from the lesser Fiat version. As standard the Turismo features Sabelt sports seats with lime-green scorpion logos in the headrests, a racier-looking dashboard trim and a part-Alcantara steering wheel. 

The Abarth ditches the cutesy Fiat 600e's styling and favours a meaner exterior look. There's a large boot spoiler, deep front and rear bumpers, and a diffuser at the back. Naturally, there's a set of 20-inch alloy wheels and Abarth branding all over the bodywork. 

Powering the 600e Turismo is a 54kWh battery pack that gives a claimed range of 200 miles. It's a quick car, with 0-62mph taking just 6.2 seconds, courtesy of a 235bhp electric motor. 

Abarth 600e UK - cabin

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Abarth 600e leasing offers from leading providers on our Abarth 600e page.

Deals on Abarth 600e rivals

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Check out the Abarth 600e deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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