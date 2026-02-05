Car Deal of the Day: Abarth 600e brings some Italian fire for £186 a month

Aggressive looks; 235bhp power

200-mile range; 20 per cent off Gridserve charging

Only £186.02 a month

Abarth isn’t a brand that normally chases the leasing market with tempting deals, but it's a different story with its 600e.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, prices for the hot electric SUV have slipped to £186 a month, showing that there's no sting in the tail when it comes to performance on a budget.

This deal comes from Carwow Leasey and is for a maximum of two years. It requires a 12-month initial payment that comes to a reasonable £2,527.24, but this can be revised if you'd prefer to pay less upfront. You can slice nearly £1,000 off this by opting for a six-month initial payment, and this sees the monthly price only going up to just under £225 a month.

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There's a default mileage cap with this deal of 5,000 a year, but this can be raised to 8,000 for more flexibility. Do this on the 12-month initial payment agreement and you'll only be charged an extra £15.51 a month. Better still, because it’s a Carwow Leasey deal, you’ll also get 20 per cent off at all Gridserve charging points across the UK for a year, so you’ll be saving a packet on roadside top-ups.