Car Deal of the Day: Abarth 600e plummets to a bonkers £146 a month

Racy styling inside and out; fun to drive

200-mile range; 0-62mph in just over six seconds

Only £146.42 a month

We only featured the Abarth 600e as our Deal of the Day car a month ago, but three weeks on and you can now save a further £40 a month. That's right – this fiery electric hot SUV can be yours for just £146 a month.

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No, that isn’t a typo. Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the Abarth 600e for a shockingly low price, and this deal will slash your running costs, too – but more of that in a moment.

To get this deal underway, you’ll have to pay a very reasonable £2,052.04 as an initial payment. That’s a 12-month lump sum – but you could save yourself £300 by opting for the nine-month initial payment, and choosing this option will only raise the monthly price to £160.70.

Both deals come with a default mileage allowance of 5,000 a year, but that may be a bit too limiting for some. Happily, raising the cap won’t break the bank – 8,000 can be had for £15.47 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment plan, or £16.97 on the nine-month.