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Car Deal of the Day: Abarth 600e plummets to a bonkers £146 a month

There’s no sting in the tail here – Abarth’s hot electric SUV is now unbelievable value for money. The 600e is our Deal of the Day for 7 May.

By:George Armitage
7 May 2026
Abarth 600e UK - front cornering
  • Racy styling inside and out; fun to drive
  • 200-mile range; 0-62mph in just over six seconds
  • Only £146.42 a month

We only featured the Abarth 600e as our Deal of the Day car a month ago, but three weeks on and you can now save a further £40 a month. That's right – this fiery electric hot SUV can be yours for just £146 a month.

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No, that isn’t a typo. Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the Abarth 600e for a shockingly low price, and this deal will slash your running costs, too – but more of that in a moment.

To get this deal underway, you’ll have to pay a very reasonable £2,052.04 as an initial payment. That’s a 12-month lump sum – but you could save yourself £300 by opting for the nine-month initial payment, and choosing this option will only raise the monthly price to £160.70.

Both deals come with a default mileage allowance of 5,000 a year, but that may be a bit too limiting for some. Happily, raising the cap won’t break the bank – 8,000 can be had for £15.47 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment plan, or £16.97 on the nine-month.

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Plus, as this is an EV leased through Carwow Leasey, the 600e comes with a voucher that will save you a bundle on roadside charging. This deal gives a 20 per cent saving on Gridserve's network of rapid chargers for a whole year.

This deal gets you the recently updated Abarth 600e, with this Turismo model offering a raft of sporty features. 

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There’s a set of figure-hugging Sabelt sports seats up front, trimmed in racy Alcantara, with green Abarth scorpion logos embroidered into the headrests, a part-Alcantara steering wheel and meaner-looking dashboard trim.

The Abarth 600e really stands out compared to the car it's based on. The cutesy styling of the Fiat 600e has been replaced with a far meaner look, with the Abarth getting deep bumpers, fat alloy wheels, an enormous rear spoiler and a diffuser.

Power comes from a 54kWh battery pack that in turn sends its juice to a 235bhp electric motor. It makes for a potent combination, with 0-62mph taking just 6.2 seconds, while Abarth claims a range of 200 miles.    

Abarth 600e UK - cabin

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Abarth 600e leasing offers from leading providers on our Abarth 600e page.

Deals on Abarth 600e rivals

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £33,060
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

Cupra Born

Cupra Born

New in-stock Cupra BornCash £26,053Avg. savings £8,865
New Cupra Born

Configure now

MG Motor UK MG4

MG Motor UK MG4

New in-stock MG Motor UK MG4Cash £23,995Avg. savings £6,250
New MG Motor UK MG4

Configure now

Check out the Abarth 600e deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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