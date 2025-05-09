Car Deal of the Day: Fiat 600 Hybrid offers retro kicks for £198 a month

Retro looks; frugal running

Top-spec La Prima model

Only £198.13 a month

Abarth's scorching hot 600e has been under £200 a month on the Auto Express Buy A Car service since the beginning of the year. But what if that car has a little too much attitude for you? Happily, the model on which it is based is yours for the same price. The Fiat 600 sweeps away all of the Abarth 600e's aggressive body styling, and opts for something a little more refined and retro.

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The hybrid version of the more placid 600 is currently available for £198.13 a month on two-year deal from Carwow Leasey, after an initial payment of £2,672.56. That's a 12-month upfront payment – switching to nine months costs £2,245.30 and £216.70 a month.

Mileage is limited to default 5,000 a year, but this can be revised to 8,000 a year for around a tenner extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

The hybrid uses a 100bhp 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, and a 28bhp electric motor supplemented by a battery. The system isn't like a full-hybrid such as a Toyota Corolla and won't run on electric power for reasonable distances. Instead, it boosts the efficiency of the petrol engine, especially in stop-start town driving. Fiat claims over 57mpg on the combined cycle, which is very impressive.

In this deal, you’ll be getting the top-spec La Prima model, which brings a black and ivory-coloured interior, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, wireless phone charging, and heated front seats.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Fiat 600 leasing offers from leading providers on our Fiat 600 page.

Check out the Fiat 600 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…