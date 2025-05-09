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Car Deal of the Day: Fiat 600 Hybrid offers retro kicks for £198 a month

The Fiat 600 gives retro style in an SUV shape. It’s Deal of the Day for 29 April.

By:Ryan Birch
29 Apr 2026
Fiat 600 Hybrid UK - front
  • Retro looks; frugal running
  • Top-spec La Prima model
  • Only £198.13 a month

Abarth's scorching hot 600e has been under £200 a month on the Auto Express Buy A Car service since the beginning of the year. But what if that car has a little too much attitude for you? Happily, the model on which it is based is yours for the same price. The Fiat 600 sweeps away all of the Abarth 600e's aggressive body styling, and opts for something a little more refined and retro.

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The hybrid version of the more placid 600 is currently available for £198.13 a month on two-year deal from Carwow Leasey, after an initial payment of £2,672.56. That's a 12-month upfront payment – switching to nine months costs £2,245.30 and £216.70 a month.

Mileage is limited to default 5,000 a year, but this can be revised to 8,000 a year for around a tenner extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

The hybrid uses a 100bhp 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, and a 28bhp electric motor supplemented by a battery. The system isn't like a full-hybrid such as a Toyota Corolla and won't run on electric power for reasonable distances. Instead, it boosts the efficiency of the petrol engine, especially in stop-start town driving. Fiat claims over 57mpg on the combined cycle, which is very impressive.

Fiat 600 Hybrid UK - dash

In this deal, you’ll be getting the top-spec La Prima model, which brings a black and ivory-coloured interior, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, wireless phone charging, and heated front seats.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Fiat 600 leasing offers from leading providers on our Fiat 600 page.

Check out the Fiat 600 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Deals on Fiat 600 rivals

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New Ford PumaFrom £265 ppm**
Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger

New Jeep AvengerFrom £312 ppm**
Skoda Kamiq

Skoda Kamiq

New Skoda KamiqFrom £234 ppm**
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Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

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