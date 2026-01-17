Mustang looks and cachet; good to drive

292-mile range

Only £302.56 a month

With new electric SUVs arriving on a near-weekly basis, it's easy to forget earlier offerings such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Here is an electric high-rider that's good to drive, packed with kit, and has the cachet of that Mustang badge on the nose.

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Despite its advancing years, the pony-with-a-plug is a car that is rarely offered at tempting prices, with both European and Chinese rivals frequently undercutting it on the leasing market. However, scouring the Auto Express Buy a Car service, we spotted that the Mustang Mach-E is currently available for a little over £300 a month right now, which is extremely competitive.

This four-year deal comes from Select Car Leasing and requires £3,984.72 to be laid down as initial payment. That's a 12-month upfront sum; you could save over £700 by opting for the nine-month initial payment, and by doing this the monthly outlay only rises to £320.36.

Mileage is capped at a default 5,000 a year, but you can double this to 10,000 for just £15.10 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment agreement, or £16 extra a month after the nine-month initial payment.