Car Deal of the Day: We’re not foaling around, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is now just £303 per month
Ford’s first bespoke EV is looking like great value at the moment. The Mustang Mach-E is our Deal of the Day for 28 April
- Mustang looks and cachet; good to drive
- 292-mile range
- Only £302.56 a month
With new electric SUVs arriving on a near-weekly basis, it's easy to forget earlier offerings such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Here is an electric high-rider that's good to drive, packed with kit, and has the cachet of that Mustang badge on the nose.
Despite its advancing years, the pony-with-a-plug is a car that is rarely offered at tempting prices, with both European and Chinese rivals frequently undercutting it on the leasing market. However, scouring the Auto Express Buy a Car service, we spotted that the Mustang Mach-E is currently available for a little over £300 a month right now, which is extremely competitive.
This four-year deal comes from Select Car Leasing and requires £3,984.72 to be laid down as initial payment. That's a 12-month upfront sum; you could save over £700 by opting for the nine-month initial payment, and by doing this the monthly outlay only rises to £320.36.
Mileage is capped at a default 5,000 a year, but you can double this to 10,000 for just £15.10 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment agreement, or £16 extra a month after the nine-month initial payment.
The Mustang Mach-E in this deal is the Select version, which offers a 265bhp rear-wheel-drive powertrain, giving a 0-62mph sprint time of 6.7 seconds. This is paired with a 72kWh battery pack and Ford claims a range of 292 miles.
Select may be the entry-level trim, but it gets an excellent array of standard features. These include a 15.5-inch portrait touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and sat-nav, LED headlights, and a wireless phone charging pad.
Despite its coupe-like roofline, the Mach-E is roomy enough to carry three back-seat passengers if needed. The 402-litre boot may disappoint initially, but there's also a 81-litre front boot for extra practicality.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Mustang Mach-E leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Mustang Mach-E page.
Check out the Ford Mustang Mach-E deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…