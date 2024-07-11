Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Fiat Grizzly unveiled in SUV and Coupe-SUV form, a big brother for the Panda

The Fiat Grizzly will share the same underpinnings as the Panda but offer more space

By:Ellis Hyde
21 May 2026
Fiat Grizzly presentation image. AI enhanced10

At the Stellantis Investor Day 2026, Fiat decided to make a splash by marking a surprise reveal of an all-new model, the Fiat Grizzly.

Make that two new models because alongside the Grizzly SUV, there’s also the coupe-SUV variant - which we had already spotted testing. The two cars are designed to expand the design and technology of the latest Panda into the larger C-segment.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Speaking at the event in Michigan, US, Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat said: “The new Fiat Grizzly, and you see two silhouettes, because it's designed for three regions of the world, it completes the Panda and Grande Panda family. Same DNA, still built on Smart Car, but it's a bigger animal.” 

Despite the concept being referred to as ‘GigaPanda’ we already knew the larger models would gain a different name as François told us way back in 2024: “They are not Pandas, but ‘Panda inspired’. They’re not going to be called Panda, but they will be inspired by its DNA and feeling: boxy and charming. It’s generally not easy to make boxy charming, but in smaller sizes the Panda of the 1980s captured this, and this is what we’re basing it on.”

Design and price

We also knew the Grizzly models would utilise Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, though this is our first glimpse of them both uncovered ahead of an expected official launch at the Paris Motor Show in October.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The coupe-SUV variant of the Grizzly, as previewed by the Fiat Fastback concept, combines a swooping coupe-inspired roofline with the chunky, upright charm of the Grande Panda. Like the latest Panda models, the Grizzly sports a pixelated headlight signature, though the lights themselves are wider than the Panda’s and extend into the upper grille section. Bulky, squared-off wheel arches are influenced by the Grande Panda too and there’s a visibly more rakish rear roofline on the coupe - as we’ve seen on prototype models testing. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

At the Investor Day, Olivier François built up the importance of the new Grizzly models allowing Fiat to compete in larger segments; “it [Grizzly] will elevate everything, the market share, the revenue, the margins and the brand.” 

François previously told Auto Express the Grizzly would be “affordable, spacious and desirable”. Fiat will use these to mount an assault on best-selling family cars such as the Nissan QashqaiKia Sportage and Dacia Bigster. With a focus on affordability in the Grizzly’s reveal, we expect pricing to sit around £25,000 when it goes on sale - possibly before the end of the year. 

The Grizzly’s underpinnings have proved impressive in its smaller Grande Panda already. Not only is the Grande Panda the reigning Auto Express Supermini of the Year, but it is also now available from less than £19,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.  

Interior and practicality

As you’d hope for with family SUVs, the cars’ interiors will focus on spaciousness and versatility, with rugged finishes designed to be practical and hard-wearing. Fiat will attempt, however, to set its offerings apart from the likes of the value-focused Dacia Duster (another key rival) by emphasising its heritage and having a greater sense of fun, not just usability.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Fiat will continue to reference its famous Lingotto factory in the interior’s design elements and detailing. As such, the oval-shaped elements that are found in the Grande Panda will probably be carried across, with a similarly varied use of different soft and hard-touch materials. Both cars will also probably feature the same technology package, including a 10-inch driver’s information display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen. Fans of separate climate controls will also be glad to see Fiat retaining fixed buttons.

Fiat Panda Fastback - front end10

As with the Grande Panda, Fiat’s colour and trim department will focus on using as many recycled materials as possible, including bamboo-fibre mixes and a combination of bright, high-contrast stitching. Small item storage has also been a focus, so there will be plenty of interior oddment space, and the Panda’s clever integrated charging cable, which is coiled away and accessible via the front bumper, should also be retained. 

The key for both Grizzly models, though, will be offering enough space for families – something that the new supermini-sized Grande Panda is a little short on. In order to ensure there’s enough space in the second row, Fiat will extend the wheelbase, opening up more rear legroom.

Hybrid and electric power options

The Grizzly models won’t only share their design language with the Grande Panda, they will also use the Stellantis Group’s Smart Car platform that underpins the smaller model, plus larger C-segment cars like the C3 Aircross and Vauxhall Frontera

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ve already seen the Smart Car architecture can accommodate a wide selection of pure-petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains, and it’s flexible enough to allow Fiat to lengthen the wheelbase and widen the track to produce these C-segment models.

All petrol-powered models will use a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, which hybrid versions will pair with a six-speed automatic gearbox that has an integrated e-motor - as we’ve seen in all the Smart Car-based models. 

Meanwhile, the electric models will be offered with a choice of a 44kWh or 54kWh battery, as in the e-C3 Aircross and Frontera Electric. These should provide close to 180 miles and 250 miles of range, respectively. 

Fiat Panda Fastback - rear end10

A 100kW maximum charging speed will allow for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in about half an hour, and driving the front wheels is likely to be a 111bhp front-mounted electric motor. However, Fiat may choose to fit a beefed-up e-motor to give these bigger cars a bit more oomph than the little Grande Panda.

Fiat’s slow rate of new product launches and updates to existing models over the last few years has been a worrying sign for such an iconic brand – one that’s so important not just to the Italian car industry, but also to the country’s manufacturing base in general. However, this is about to change, as Fiat exploits the Smart Car platform and access to synergies across Stellantis. The Grande Panda was a bold first step, but the SUVs have the potential to re-establish Fiat as a true volume player across most European countries.

Don't miss out! See more of Auto Express in your Google Top Stories. Click here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks

More than 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
21 May 2026
Used Fiat Coupe (1995-2000) buyer’s guide: stylish, fun and less than £10k
Used Fiat Coupe - front

Used Fiat Coupe (1995-2000) buyer’s guide: stylish, fun and less than £10k

A full used buyer’s guide on the Fiat Coupe that was on sale between 1995 and 2000
Used car tests
20 May 2026
New cheap EVs from Fiat and Citroen confirmed for Italian production
Fiat 500 - front

New cheap EVs from Fiat and Citroen confirmed for Italian production

Pomigliano d’Arco plant in Italy will manufacture small EVs as Stellantis works on 'E-Cars' and vans to boost Europe’s stagnant car market
News
19 May 2026
Stellantis recalls 10k diesels: engine parts could fall off cars and vans from Peugeot, Vauxhall and others
Citroen Berlingo Van - front cornering

Stellantis recalls 10k diesels: engine parts could fall off cars and vans from Peugeot, Vauxhall and others

Models including the Vauxhall Corsa to the Peugeot Partner have been recalled over a water pump pulley issue for the BlueHDi diesel engine
News
16 Apr 2026

Most Popular

New Jaecoo 3 has the Ford Puma and Renault 4 in its crosshairs
Jaecoo 3 - front (watermarked)

New Jaecoo 3 has the Ford Puma and Renault 4 in its crosshairs

Jaecoo is targeted the small SUV market with the new 3, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
18 May 2026
Ford’s fightback is on: five new EV and hybrid models for Europe by 2029
Ford future teaser

Ford’s fightback is on: five new EV and hybrid models for Europe by 2029

Ford’s fightback in Europe is coming, and it could see Fiesta and Focus return
News
18 May 2026
New Kia EV1 to arrive in 2028, and Hyundai Ioniq 1 won’t be far behind
Kia EV1 - front (watermarked)

New Kia EV1 to arrive in 2028, and Hyundai Ioniq 1 won’t be far behind

The Renault Twingo rival will use a bespoke EV architecture that’s being jointly developed by Kia and Hyundai
News
20 May 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content