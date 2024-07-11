At the Stellantis Investor Day 2026, Fiat decided to make a splash by marking a surprise reveal of an all-new model, the Fiat Grizzly.

Make that two new models because alongside the Grizzly SUV, there’s also the coupe-SUV variant - which we had already spotted testing. The two cars are designed to expand the design and technology of the latest Panda into the larger C-segment.

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Speaking at the event in Michigan, US, Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat said: “The new Fiat Grizzly, and you see two silhouettes, because it's designed for three regions of the world, it completes the Panda and Grande Panda family. Same DNA, still built on Smart Car, but it's a bigger animal.”

Despite the concept being referred to as ‘GigaPanda’ we already knew the larger models would gain a different name as François told us way back in 2024: “They are not Pandas, but ‘Panda inspired’. They’re not going to be called Panda, but they will be inspired by its DNA and feeling: boxy and charming. It’s generally not easy to make boxy charming, but in smaller sizes the Panda of the 1980s captured this, and this is what we’re basing it on.”

Design and price

We also knew the Grizzly models would utilise Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, though this is our first glimpse of them both uncovered ahead of an expected official launch at the Paris Motor Show in October.