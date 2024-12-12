“Today DS is far away from the likes of Audi, but you need to start the dream,” then-CEO Carlos Tavares told us over a Parisian lunch in 2014. “Anybody trying to compete in the premium area thinks they need to fight the Germans with the same weapons. I won’t do that because I will lose.

“We want to convey the French touch, sophistication and trendiness in our new DS models; the French way of life, everything that makes the Brits come to France for their holidays. DS is a fashionable brand. This is unique to us.”

Carlos Tavares was the hotshot leader who dragged Peugeot and Citroen from near-bankruptcy to profitability, and had the vision to take DS from Citroen sub-brand to standalone French premium marque. His ambition was clear: with Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermès world leaders in luxury accessories and fashion, why couldn’t the French carve a similar niche in premium cars, introducing avant-garde design where the Germans offered conservatism and comfort instead of sportiness, underpinned by exceptional customer service?

The struggle for sales

Fast forward to 2025 and the DS brand has its fourth CEO in a decade, Xavier Peugeot. European registrations are down almost 21 per cent this year to just 20,784 cars – less than half the volume of minnows Alfa Romeo and Lexus. Indeed since DS launched its first bespoke car, the DS 7 Crossback in 2017, the brand has never topped 50,000 registrations in Europe. And Chinese sales have evaporated as that market has embraced domestic EVs.