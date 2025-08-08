The quirky DS7 SUV has been on life support within the DS Automobiles line-up for a few years now, but a brand new model is being readied, complete with a new name.

The newcomer will be called the DS Automobiles No7 in the same style as the No8 and No4, and promises to bring the brand’s quirky styling and luxurious interior to the mid-size SUV class, just as its predecessor did. Due to be revealed later this year, it’ll join the range with EV powertrains, and cost from around £45,000.

The new DS No7 will be twinned with a range of other SUV models in the Stellantis group which are also based on the STLA-M architecture. Other cars on this platform include the new Citroen C5 Aircross, Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland, but a key difference with the DS car is that it’ll exclusively adopt a battery electric powertrain, without any hybrid or plug-in hybrid options.

Two battery sizes will likely be available, based on the 73kWh and 98kWh variants currently seen on other Stellantis models, and there will be the option of a single, front-mounted motor or dual motors on an all-wheel-drive flagship.