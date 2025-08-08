New DS No7 is set to be a quirky alternative to the mid-size SUV mainstream
All-new version of the brand’s most popular model will be a welcome addition to the quirky line-up
The quirky DS7 SUV has been on life support within the DS Automobiles line-up for a few years now, but a brand new model is being readied, complete with a new name.
The newcomer will be called the DS Automobiles No7 in the same style as the No8 and No4, and promises to bring the brand’s quirky styling and luxurious interior to the mid-size SUV class, just as its predecessor did. Due to be revealed later this year, it’ll join the range with EV powertrains, and cost from around £45,000.
The new DS No7 will be twinned with a range of other SUV models in the Stellantis group which are also based on the STLA-M architecture. Other cars on this platform include the new Citroen C5 Aircross, Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland, but a key difference with the DS car is that it’ll exclusively adopt a battery electric powertrain, without any hybrid or plug-in hybrid options.
Two battery sizes will likely be available, based on the 73kWh and 98kWh variants currently seen on other Stellantis models, and there will be the option of a single, front-mounted motor or dual motors on an all-wheel-drive flagship.
The DS No7 will also diverge from other models on this platform with its design and interior, taking the DS No8 as direct inspiration. As such, we expect to see a similar combination of super-slim LED headlights and aggressive daytime running lights paired with an illuminated ‘grille’ which houses the DS logo.
The body of this prototype is mostly covered by camouflage, but expect the same clean lines and contrasting lower body sections in gloss to offset large wheels and a tall glasshouse. We can also see it’ll feature a flush front and hidden rear door handles, giving it an even cleaner look.
Inside, it’ll take much of its inspiration from the No8. That’s likely to mean a luxurious combination of materials such as Alcantara and leather, plus metal-like trim elements and lots of ambient LED lighting. It’s not yet known if it’ll adopt the X-shaped steering wheel, but the 16-inch touchscreen display will be shared, as will its internal software.
Sitting between premium and mainstream offerings means that the new DS No7 will compete with an array of cars in terms of price and prestige. Traditional premium electric SUVs such as the Audi Q4 and BMW iX1 will likely share a similar price point, but will be smaller and won’t feel quite as high end.
On the other hand, the new generation of BMW and Mercedes SUVs from the class above, such as the iX3 and GLC EV, will be much further ahead in terms of tech, and come with higher prices. But, while the No7 might not have many direct competitors, it could sit in a sweet spot for many.
