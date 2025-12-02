Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

DS 3 and DS No.4 Performance Line trim added for a touch of Formula E-inspired sportiness

This is what happens when you combine luxury French electric cars with motorsport

By:Alastair Crooks
2 Dec 2025
DS 3 and No.4 Performance line17

Sportiness isn’t the main focus of DS Automobiles, but that’s not stopped the brand in its motorsport exploits and to celebrate a decade of competing in Formula E there are fresh ‘DS Performance Line’ versions of the DS 3 and new DS No.4

Both cars have been offered in Performance Line spec before, but DS Performance Line brings a wealth of new kit, although don’t go looking for any actual performance-related tweaks to the chassis or powertrain of the DS 3 or No.4. 

The DS 3 DS Performance Line costs from £37,350 in Hybrid 145 trim or £43,200 as an all-electric E-Tense. The No.4, which has just arrived as a facelift of the old DS 4, starts at £40,100 for the Hybrid 145, £41,700 for the diesel, £48,190 in pure-electric E-Tense or £49,000 in plug-in hybrid form.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To help differentiate the DS Performance Line from the Pallas and Etoile trims, they get satin gold and gloss black features such as the badge, lettering, mirror caps and wheels. The interior is upholstered in Alcantara and gets bespoke gold stitching on the seats. 

Standard equipment on the DS 3 includes front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree exterior camera, blind spot monitoring, 17-inch wheels, heated front seats, ‘DS Performance Line’ badging and a frameless rear-view mirror. 

The DS No.4 gets the same kit as the DS 3, but adds 19-inch wheels, aluminium pedals, acoustic tinted rear windows, integrated sat-nav and a gold embellishment on the rear pillar. Other exterior colours can be chosen, including Pearl White, Crystal Pearl, Night Flight, Cashmere and Perla Nera Black. The DS 3 also has Ice White and Lazurite Blue as optional paint finishes. 

Orders for the DS 3 and No.4 in DS Performance Line trim are open now and DS says they’re limited-run specials, although the French company hasn't announced how many will be made in total. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The future of DS: can three cars and new boss save the French flop?
DS aims for French luxury

The future of DS: can three cars and new boss save the French flop?

The posh French brand thinks new No8 EV could be key to the sales growth that has eluded it so far. We meet DS executives to find out more...
News
24 Nov 2025
What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG car list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG car list with our best (and worst) picks

Over 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
13 Nov 2025
DS No4 review
New DS No4 - front tracking

DS No4 review

Delivering supreme comfort, premium feel and a wide choice of engines, the DS No4 hatchback is an interesting alternative to class-leading rivals
In-depth reviews
20 Oct 2025
Best and worst car brands for depreciation: Which car manufacturer holds value best?
Header image for the best and worst depreciating car brands

Best and worst car brands for depreciation: Which car manufacturer holds value best?

What brands hold onto their value the best, and which are the worst? With data from experts CDL, we reveal all.
Best cars & vans
7 Oct 2025

Most Popular

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why
Tom Motability opinion

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why

Our consumer reporter believes Motability needs to get with the times and reasses what it classifies as a premium car
Opinion
28 Nov 2025
Suzuki e Vitara vs Ford Puma Gen-E: new EV aims to tame Ford’s big cat
Suzuki e Vitara vs Ford Puma Gen-E - front tracking

Suzuki e Vitara vs Ford Puma Gen-E: new EV aims to tame Ford’s big cat

The e Vitara is Suzuki’s first EV. How does the newcomer shape up against the electric version of Ford’s best-selling Puma?
Car group tests
29 Nov 2025
Exclusive car stereo test: are premium car audio upgrades worth it?
Car Audio test - VW driving

Exclusive car stereo test: are premium car audio upgrades worth it?

We listen to what the experts at Richer Sounds think about car companies' regular and upgraded stereo set-ups
Features
1 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content