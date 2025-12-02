Sportiness isn’t the main focus of DS Automobiles, but that’s not stopped the brand in its motorsport exploits and to celebrate a decade of competing in Formula E there are fresh ‘DS Performance Line’ versions of the DS 3 and new DS No.4.

Both cars have been offered in Performance Line spec before, but DS Performance Line brings a wealth of new kit, although don’t go looking for any actual performance-related tweaks to the chassis or powertrain of the DS 3 or No.4.

The DS 3 DS Performance Line costs from £37,350 in Hybrid 145 trim or £43,200 as an all-electric E-Tense. The No.4, which has just arrived as a facelift of the old DS 4, starts at £40,100 for the Hybrid 145, £41,700 for the diesel, £48,190 in pure-electric E-Tense or £49,000 in plug-in hybrid form.

To help differentiate the DS Performance Line from the Pallas and Etoile trims, they get satin gold and gloss black features such as the badge, lettering, mirror caps and wheels. The interior is upholstered in Alcantara and gets bespoke gold stitching on the seats.

Standard equipment on the DS 3 includes front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree exterior camera, blind spot monitoring, 17-inch wheels, heated front seats, ‘DS Performance Line’ badging and a frameless rear-view mirror.

The DS No.4 gets the same kit as the DS 3, but adds 19-inch wheels, aluminium pedals, acoustic tinted rear windows, integrated sat-nav and a gold embellishment on the rear pillar. Other exterior colours can be chosen, including Pearl White, Crystal Pearl, Night Flight, Cashmere and Perla Nera Black. The DS 3 also has Ice White and Lazurite Blue as optional paint finishes.

Orders for the DS 3 and No.4 in DS Performance Line trim are open now and DS says they’re limited-run specials, although the French company hasn't announced how many will be made in total.

