Stop comparing EV charging times to petrol fill-ups, they're already quick enough

How fast do you need to be able to charge an electric car? Is charging quickly necessary, and how often would you actually need an EV that can charge in the time it takes to refuel a petrol car? Or will we accept that different tech means a different way of life?

Because owning an electric car IS different. Your petrol car can go further without needing refuelling, and can be topped up more quickly, but the flipside is that – if you can charge at home – an EV is freshly topped up every time you leave the house. Different way of life.

Auto Express was recently invited to the new Hyundai Motor Group test facility in Frankfurt, Germany, and charging time was among the future-gazing topics covered, with engineers talking about efforts to get it to match how long it takes to refuel a petrol car.

Shell also said recently that it is working with UK firm Horiba Mira on a fluid that will help cool electric powertrains to cut charge times to around 10 minutes.

But is charging time really the right thing to be focusing resources and money on? If EVs were more efficient in terms of both powertrain and overall vehicle weight, there would be less need to charge.