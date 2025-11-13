10-minute EV charging almost here thanks to Shell

A new ‘all-in-one’ EV fluid developed by Shell in partnership with UK automotive development firm Horiba Mira is claimed to solve the issue of lengthy charging sessions, enabling a 10-80 per cent top-up in less than 10 minutes.

Shell’s new EV-Plus Thermal Fluid is designed to act as a coolant for electric powertrains, and the company says it can work “in the extreme cold of an arctic winter to the scorching heat of a Saharan summer”. It exists directly in contact with the battery cells in an arrangement known as immersive cooling.

According to Shell, this allows for more effective cooling of the powertrain, opening the door to sub-10-minute rapid-charging sessions because the battery will take longer to hit its thermal limit.

However, perhaps the biggest benefit to consumers is the potential cost saving; immersive cooling requires much simpler cooling architecture than the complex and expensive thermal-management systems used in EVs today.

Shell’s lead engineer for the project, Robert Mainwaring, called EV-Plus fluid “a gamechanger”, saying, “It shows that you don't need a patchwork of cooling systems; one fluid can do it all, enabling ultra-fast charging and facilitating optimal drivetrain performance."

Dr. David Bridge, chief engineer at Horiba Mira, also characterised the innovation as “a critical enabler for the future of electric vehicles”.

“The ability to manage heat effectively across the entire powertrain is fundamental to unlocking the full potential of BEV technology, enabling faster charging, improved safety, and longer component life,” he said. “This is a significant step forward in the journey towards a fully electrified and sustainable transport future.”

So when can we expect this technology to make it to market? Cara Tredget, vice president for Shell Mobility and Lubricants Technology, told Auto Express that the new fluid “is not just a concept”.

“Our hope is for this breakthrough to help shape the next generation of EVs,” she continued. “When this technology is available in production cars is largely dependent on the OEMs. However, we are confident in the potential of our thermal fluid for implementation in the not-too-distant future.”

