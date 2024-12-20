This is our best look yet at the new, highly anticipated Cupra Raval: a small, sporty electric supermini which will be arriving next year to try its luck against the MINI Cooper and Renault 5.

The Raval’s arrival has been a long time coming, as Cupra first hinted at the prospect of an entry-level electric car back in 2021 with the bonkers UrbanRebel concept. A more toned down concept was revealed a year later, but the car you see here is a camouflaged version of the roadgoing model.

It was shown for the first time at a preview event to the 2025 Munich Motor Show, where the radical Cupra Tindaya concept will also be unveiled. To keep us guessing until the full reveal next year, it’s sporting graphics that are actually a map of the El Raval district in Barcelona where the car takes its name from.

The Raval will be the first member of the Volkswagen Group’s new ‘Electric Urban Car’ family to arrive, followed shortly after by the Volkswagen ID. Polo and ID. Cross, and the Skoda Epiq. All four will be built in Spain and on the same MEB Entry platform.

“The Cupra Raval is now shaping our future,” said the brand’s interim CEO Markus Haupt. “Because with it, we’ve brought together everything Cupra stands for: emotion, striking design, electrifying performance and as always, driver focused.”