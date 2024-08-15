The all-new Peugeot 208 is shaping up to be Europe's most hi-tech supermini, with owner Stellantis confirming details of its all-new 'STLA One' vehicle architecture, electric powertrain and smart technologies, including cutting-edge steering, voice control and 360˚ sensor technology to power next-level driver assistance.

"Peugeot will launch seven brand new models between now and 2030," brand CEO Alain Favey told Stellantis' 2026 investor conference. "Four of these will be based on the new STLA One platform. The first comes next year in the shape of the new E-208, a real game changer for us and for the European market I would say."

Peugeot has already given a flavour of the technology underpinning the next E-208 with the radical Polygon concept, featuring its novel Hypersquare steering wheel that utilises new steer-by-wire technology. With no mechanical link between the wheels and infinitely variable assistance depending on your driving situation, the new E-208 will need next-level computing power and sensor technology. And it'll get it from the new 'STLA Brain' making the E-208 Stellantis' first true Software Defined Vehicle, and its 'STLA Smart Cockpit' technologies.

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"STLA Brain is our new electronics and software platform," said Ned Curic, Stellantis chief technology officer. The car's new 'central nervous system' gets rid of the myriad sensors on today's cars controlling the disparate systems for powertrain, chassis, infotainment and so on, wrapping them up into one connected, high-performance computing platform. This boosts processing power by six times and bandwidth by a multiple of 1,000, unlocking a host of new features with instant, intuitive responses and Over The Air updates frequent upgrades.