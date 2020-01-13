Peugeot Partner van review

Our opinion on the Peugeot Partner

The Peugeot Partner might be one of a handful of near-identical Stellantis group vans, but it stands out more than its rivals thanks to its iCockpit interior layout. This adds a compact steering wheel and high-set instruments for a sporty feel. Elsewhere, the Partner offers competitive cargo volume and payloads along with frugal diesel engines and an efficient all-electric option in the E-Partner.

About the Peugeot Partner

The Peugeot Partner is a front-runner in the small van sector. The latest version, that was first introduced in 2018 and facelifted in late 2024, features car-derived tech and easy-going driving manners. Practicality is excellent, too, with payload weights of up to three quarters of a tonne available. But the real advances come in the cabin, where Peugeot has made the Partner more user-friendly than before.

There's more safety kit, plenty of useful and practical features, while the choice of efficient diesels or an electric motor help to keep costs down. Driving comfort is improved, too, while a variety of trim levels mean there should be a Partner to suit most small van customer needs.

While the last Peugeot Partner was essentially a rebadge of the Citroen Berlingo, it was Peugeot that took the lead when it came to producing this new model. Under the skin, the rear section of the van's platform is a development of the previous-generation Partner, while the front is an adaptation of the PSA Group's EMP2 car chassis. That means Peugeot was able to kit the Partner out with a range of cutting-edge convenience and safety tech that hadn't been seen in the small van class before.