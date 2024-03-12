Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Refreshed Peugeot E-Boxer, E-Expert and E-Partner electric vans launched all at once

The new trio of electric vans benefit from updated styling and more efficient powertrains, plus ChatGPT AI chatbot for enhanced voice assistant

by: Ellis Hyde
12 Mar 2024
Facelifted Peugeot Electric vans - header4

Peugeot has launched the updated versions of its entire electric van line-up in one fell swoop. The compact E-Partner, mid-size E-Expert and large E-Boxer panel vans have all received styling tweaks, more efficient electric powertrains and new technology.

The three vans have slightly different front end designs, but all of them feature Peugeot’s new shield logo on their redesigned blanked-off grille panels, plus revised front bumpers and full LED headlights on select models. 

All three vans also feature ChatGPT AI chatbot now, which has been integrated directly into ‘OK PEUGEOT’ voice assistant to create a “true driving partner,” says the brand. Drivers can pose questions on any subject and ChatGPT will respond, with the AI also capable of suggesting nearby places to visit and programing those locations in the sat-nav.

Facelifted Peugeot Electric vans - E-Partner4

Peugeot E-Partner

Thanks to improvements to the E-Partner’s efficiency, the best-selling small electric van in the UK can now cover up to 205 miles from a single charge of its 52kWh battery. To help optimise the van’s range, Peugeot has added a new regenerative braking system with three different strengths that drivers can toggle between using paddles on the steering wheel.

The updated E-Partner also comes with a suite of new safety systems as standard, including driver attention alert, advanced emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, cruise control and rear parking sensors.

Entry-level Professional trim models feature a smartphone holder, but Asphalt-spec models come with a new 10-inch HD touchscreen to match the 10-inch digital instrument display. Asphalt trim also adds a load-through bulkhead and dual passenger bench with under-seat storage.

In addition to the two trim levels, the new E-Partner is available in two sizes: 4.4-metre long ‘Standard Van’ with seating for up to three people, or 4.75-metre long ‘Long Van’. The latter is offered with a standard or extended passenger compartment with five seats.

The E-Partner offers up to 4.4 cubic metres of cargo space, and a maximum payload of 780kg. Prices start from £26,205, after the Government’s plug-in van grant (PiVG) has been subtracted, compared to £20,255 (excluding VAT) for the petrol and diesel-powered Peugeot Partner.

Facelifted Peugeot Electric vans - E-Expert4

Peugeot E-Expert

The mid-size E-Expert utilises a 134bhp electric motor like its smaller sibling, and now comes with the same three-stage regenerative braking system, too. But it uses a bigger 75kWh battery that provides a range of up to 217 miles – just shy of the incoming Ford E-Transit Custom’s 236-mile range.

Inside, the E-Expert’s dashboard has been redesigned, while a heated driver’s seat now comes as standard. Every model gets dual 10-inch displays, though upgrading from Professional to Asphalt trim in the E-Expert adds Peugeot’s ‘i-Connect Advanced’ infotainment system with TomTom 3D connected navigation.

The E-Expert is available in 4.98-metre-long ‘Standard’ and 5.33-metre-long ‘Long’ body lengths, with the option of five or six-seater crew van models. The E-Expert can carry up to 6.6 cubic metres of cargo, and a maximum payload and towing capacity of exactly 1,000kg.

Prices start from £36,210 (after PiVG), compared to £26,710 (excluding VAT) for the diesel-powered Peugeot Expert.

Facelifted Peugeot Electric vans - E-Boxer4

Peugeot E-Boxer

The French Ford E-Transit rival has received a new battery and motor setup for 2024, with its electric motor now producing 266bhp and 400Nm of torque, while power comes from an enormous 110kWh battery. The result is a 261-mile range – nearly 70 miles more than the electric Transit can do. 

The E-Boxer also benefits from a maximum charging speed of 150kW that allows for a 0 to 80 per cent top-up of its ginormous battery in under an hour, and a new regenerative system with four strengths available to choose from.

The interior of the E-Boxer has been overhauled as part of these updates. Changes included a new dashboard, seat fabrics, door panels and steering wheel design with paddles for the regen braking. Offered exclusively in Professional trim, every E-Boxer features a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger and keyless entry.

Based on a 4.04-metre wheelbase, the E-Boxer panel vans come in two lengths (L3 and L4), though chassis cabs are available for bespoke conversions. Prices start from £44,485 (after PiVG), versus £30,315 (excluding VAT) for the regular diesel-powered Peugeot Boxer.

After an all-electric load-lugger? These are the best electric vans currently on the market...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

