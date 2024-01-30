Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Bumper Peugeot news drop: Allure Care 8-year warranty, ChatGPT tech, plus E-408 and E-5008 EVs confirmed

The French firm also declares that its cars will feature ChatGPT

by: Alastair Crooks
30 Jan 2024
Peugeot 3008 - charging

Peugeot’s first ‘E-Lion Day’ has certainly been a busy one, with the announcement of a new Allure Care programme, ChatGPT integration and confirmation we’ll see the introduction of the new E-408 and E-5008 to grow its range of electric cars

First up, the Allure Care is Peugeot’s new warranty scheme which is currently exclusive to buyers of the new E-3008. It offers cover of the “electric motor, charging system, powertrain, and electrical and mechanical components” for up to eight years or 100,000 miles, depending on which comes first. Allure Care is only activated when the car has been taken to a “Peugeot-approved network” for servicing. Peugeot’s current standard warranty is three years and up to 60,000 miles on passenger vehicles with up to 100,000 miles for commercial vehicles. 

Phil York, Peugeot’s Marketing and Communication Director, said: "We believe that Peugeot Allure Care will accelerate the adoption of the latest generation of 100% electric Peugeot vehicles by offering customers the peace of mind they need to take the step.” 

The new Peugeot E-3008 is the first car to sit on the STLA Medium platform from parent company Stellantis, we expect more all-electric Peugeot models that’ll sit on this platform to be offered with the Allure Care warranty.

Peugeot is also embracing artificial intelligence technology, ChatGPT. The latest generation of Peugeot models - from passenger cars to light commercial vehicles will be offered with ChatGPT towards the end of 2024. It will be integrated within the Peugeot i-Cockpit and through the ‘OK Peugeot’ voice assistance system. 

During the E-Lion Day, Peugeot also confirmed the all-electric version of the 408 crossover, the E-408 will arrive later in 2024. The E-5008 will also launch this year, taking Peugeot’s total of all-electric cars to nine. 

Making the switch over from petrol power? These are the best electric cars to buy...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

