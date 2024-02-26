First look inside new Peugeot E-5008 reveals plenty of seats and screens

France’s response to the Kia EV9 is almost here, as Peugeot has announced it will unveil the new electric E-5008 seven-seat SUV in March, and provided us with a sneak peek at its screen-heavy interior.

Inside, the E-5008 features the latest evolution of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit concept, with its floating 21-inch high-definition display combining both the instrument panel and central infotainment touchscreen into a single, subtly curved panel.

The E-5008’s dashboard gets another screen that provides customisable shortcut buttons, or ‘i-Toggles’ as Peugeot calls them. These provide quick access to up to 10 of the driver’s most frequently used functions, such as starting navigation to regular destinations, calling a specific contact or setting the air-conditioning to your ideal temperature.

As part of the i-Cockpit set-up and like all modern Peugeots, the E-5008 features a relatively small steering wheel that you’re supposed to look over the top of to see the dials. The new squared-off steering wheel design also incorporates touch-sensitive controls.

These are all elements found in the E-5008’s little brother, the recently launched Peugeot E-3008. But, the E-5008 will differentiate itself by offering seating for up to seven people, with Peugeot claiming it’ll boast “generous levels of interior space” and “easy access to comfortable third-row seating.”

We’ve already spotted a camouflaged prototype of the Peugeot E-5008 out and about. It appears that the large SUV will carry over several styling cues from the E-3008, but to ensure more cabin space, the E-5008 has a more traditional SUV shape compared to its more coupe-SUV-esque sibling.

Like the 3008, the E-5008 will also utilise the new STLA Medium platform and should be available with the same battery and motor configurations. That means entry-level cars will feature a 79kWh battery and around 300 miles of range, while those equipped with the 98kWh battery could break the 400-mile barrier.

The majority will use a single electric motor driving the front wheels, but a dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive and 315bhp will probably be offered on range-topping variants.

However the STLA Medium platform also allows for full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, which should make their way into the next-generation 5008, too. We’ll know for sure when the car’s fully revealed in the next few weeks.

