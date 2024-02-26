Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

First look inside new Peugeot E-5008 reveals plenty of seats and screens

Next-generation Peugeot 5008 will feature a curved 21-inch display and brand new platform, plus seating for seven

by: Ellis Hyde
26 Feb 2024
Peugeot E-5008 - dashboard7

France’s response to the Kia EV9 is almost here, as Peugeot has announced it will unveil the new electric E-5008 seven-seat SUV in March, and provided us with a sneak peek at its screen-heavy interior.

Inside, the E-5008 features the latest evolution of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit concept, with its floating 21-inch high-definition display combining both the instrument panel and central infotainment touchscreen into a single, subtly curved panel. 

The E-5008’s dashboard gets another screen that provides customisable shortcut buttons, or ‘i-Toggles’ as Peugeot calls them. These provide quick access to up to 10 of the driver’s most frequently used functions, such as starting navigation to regular destinations, calling a specific contact or setting the air-conditioning to your ideal temperature.

Peugeot E-5008 - seats7

As part of the i-Cockpit set-up and like all modern Peugeots, the E-5008 features a relatively small steering wheel that you’re supposed to look over the top of to see the dials. The new squared-off steering wheel design also incorporates touch-sensitive controls. 

These are all elements found in the E-5008’s little brother, the recently launched Peugeot E-3008. But, the E-5008 will differentiate itself by offering seating for up to seven people, with Peugeot claiming it’ll boast “generous levels of interior space” and “easy access to comfortable third-row seating.”

We’ve already spotted a camouflaged prototype of the Peugeot E-5008 out and about. It appears that the large SUV will carry over several styling cues from the E-3008, but to ensure more cabin space, the E-5008 has a more traditional SUV shape compared to its more coupe-SUV-esque sibling.

Like the 3008, the E-5008 will also utilise the new STLA Medium platform and should be available with the same battery and motor configurations. That means entry-level cars will feature a 79kWh battery and around 300 miles of range, while those equipped with the 98kWh battery could break the 400-mile barrier. 

The majority will use a single electric motor driving the front wheels, but a dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive and 315bhp will probably be offered on range-topping variants. 

However the STLA Medium platform also allows for full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, which should make their way into the next-generation 5008, too. We’ll know for sure when the car’s fully revealed in the next few weeks.



Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

