Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 5008 is fashionable, French family SUV and only £234 a month

Bold styling

Lots of space

£234 a month

Peugeot went big on the latest 5008 - not just in terms of style (which it has in abundance), but gadgetry and size, too. This is the largest SUV the French firm makes.

Thankfully, what isn’t big is the price. We found a deal from the AA on the Auto Express Find a Car service that’ll get you a Peugeot 5008 for just £234 a month. That’s typically the monthly price you’d pay for a supermini or base-level hatchback so for the roomy 5008 it certainly caught our eye.

This leasing deal is spread out over 24 months with a £3,079 initial deposit required. The maximum annual mileage limit is 5,000 miles, though for an extra £31 a month you can extend this to 10,000 miles. This deal is based on the Allure trim, though for an extra £27 a month, on a similar two-year lease from the AA, you can get the higher-spec GT instead.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 5008 in Allure trim is still very equipped, however. As standard you get a concept-car interior with a 21-inch widescreen display on the dash complete with integrated sat-nav. The system has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity, voice recognition and the ability to connect two phones at once via Bluetooth. Peugeot’s i-Cockpit layout also boasts configurable ‘i-Toggles’ in the dash to make frequently-used menus and functions that much easier to operate and a small steering wheel for a sportier driving position.