Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 5008 is fashionable, French family SUV and only £234 a month

For the monthly price of a supermini you could get Peugeot’s latest and largest SUV - making it our Deal of the Day for 10 May

By:Alastair Crooks
10 May 2025
Peugeot 5008 - front action
  • Bold styling
  • Lots of space
  • £234 a month

Peugeot went big on the latest 5008 - not just in terms of style (which it has in abundance), but gadgetry and size, too. This is the largest SUV the French firm makes. 

Thankfully, what isn’t big is the price. We found a deal from the AA on the Auto Express Find a Car service that’ll get you a Peugeot 5008 for just £234 a month. That’s typically the monthly price you’d pay for a supermini or base-level hatchback so for the roomy 5008 it certainly caught our eye. 

This leasing deal is spread out over 24 months with a £3,079 initial deposit required. The maximum annual mileage limit is 5,000 miles, though for an extra £31 a month you can extend this to 10,000 miles. This deal is based on the Allure trim, though for an extra £27 a month, on a similar two-year lease from the AA, you can get the higher-spec GT instead.

The 5008 in Allure trim is still very equipped, however. As standard you get a concept-car interior with a 21-inch widescreen display on the dash complete with integrated sat-nav. The system has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity, voice recognition and the ability to connect two phones at once via Bluetooth. Peugeot’s i-Cockpit layout also boasts configurable ‘i-Toggles’ in the dash to make frequently-used menus and functions that much easier to operate and a small steering wheel for a sportier driving position. 

A seven-seater, the 5008 is an ideal car for large families because the middle-row seats are very spacious and the third-row can even accommodate adults thanks to the sliding functionality of the middle-row seats. There’s also tri-zone climate control to keep every occupant comfortable. With the third-row seats in use there’s still a decent amount of boot space (348 litres), though if you fold them down you’ll find a whopping 916 litres back there. 

Peugeot 5008 - interior

The Allure trim also receives 19-inch alloy wheels, metallic paint and LED headlights (with Peugeot’s distinctive ‘Claw’ signature) to go with the overall eye-catching design the new 5008 introduced just last year. 

Despite being a big, family-oriented SUV, the 5008 is more economical than you might think. There’s a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid assistance that provides 136bhp to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and it returns on a combined cycle a very impressive 52.5mpg. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot 5008 leasing offers from leading providers on our hub page...

Deals on Peugeot 5008 rivals

Hyundai Santa FE

Hyundai Santa FE

New Hyundai Santa FEFrom £510 ppm**
KIA Sorento

KIA Sorento

New KIA SorentoFrom £499 ppm**
Dacia Jogger

Dacia Jogger

New Dacia JoggerFrom £271 ppm**

Check out the Peugeot 5008 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

