Peugeot 5008 Hybrid GT long-term test: a dependable high-mileage workhorse
First report: plush seven-seat hybrid has effortlessly slipped into family life, plus being a photographer’s workhorse
Verdict
Overall, I’ve been very impressed with the Peugeot 5008 since its arrival. It’s spacious, has plenty of practical touches and is comfortable for long trips, so the Peugeot ticks all of the right boxes so far. It’s proving to be reasonably efficient, too, so is fitting right into the Gibson household, as well as its main role as a photography workhorse.
- Mileage: 9,253 miles
- Efficiency: 40.8mpg
My last long-term model, a Skoda Superb hatch, was pretty much the perfect car for my job, so any successor was going to have to be very special in comparison. As it turns out, the Peugeot 5008 I’m now running delivers the kind of luxury that is normally the reserve of plusher and far more expensive SUVs such as the BMW and Lotus seen above.
From first glance, the Peugeot’s evolution in design is obvious. The latest 5008 has a strong look that I think puts it ahead of the latest 3008 coupé-SUV. The sharp headlights and grille deliver cleaner lines than the previous 5008, while the squared-off rear end means there’s still enough space for a third row of seats. Overall, the brand has made the new model look high end, yet our GT-spec model only costs just over £43,000, which on looks alone seems very good value for money.
This isn’t the first Peugeot SUV I’ve taken custody of, because I also ran a previous-generation 3008 a couple of years ago. I thought that car was pretty plush, but it’s not a patch on the latest 5008. Not only does the newer model have more space, but the luxury materials and bold design give it added appeal. Peugeot’s i-Cockpit layout isn’t to all tastes, but it’s a bold-looking thing with plenty of sharp graphics on display.
The 21-inch high-definition touchscreen looks fantastic in its position set high on the dash. It has a premium BMW look to it, while an LED lightbar illuminates a printed aluminium alcove on the passenger side of the fascia. This wraps around into the doors and feels very Mercedes-like in its execution, which to me isn’t a bad thing at all.
One highlight of the touchscreen system is the secondary control panel below the main display. This has shortcuts for all of the major functions – navigation, climate, phone and so on – which makes menu selection easy. But I think Peugeot has missed a trick, because while the lower display is used to pick different functions, you then have to move back to the main screen to operate them. It feels like the process could be simplified by having the lower screen switch to the option you’ve chosen, leaving the main display on another setting.
The 5008’s overall cabin design is great, however you may still struggle to see all of the information on the i-Cockpit digital dials. As with the previous 3008 and 5008, your view of the high-set driver’s display is helped by a small steering wheel, but it still blocks a little section across the bottom of the screen.
I’ve set my driving position higher, but I still can’t see some details. I’m only five feet eight inches in height, so taller people may not notice this issue, but others who have driven this 5008 say it’s a lot better than the previous model.
The fact that the 5008 has a third row of seats could be helpful for family outings, but we’re yet to really use them. The two seats seem OK for space, but will probably be better for shorter runs or smaller people. Access is good, though, with the middle row of seats folding forward a long way to improve access.
With the third row down, the boot capacity is very useful. My camera gear and cleaning kit take up plenty of space inside, but the Peugeot has a decent layout, plus a deeper section behind the rearmost row where you can store things away from prying eyes – it’s also very handy for me to sit in when we’re doing car-to-car photography.
On the road, the 5008 has proved to be a comfortable cruiser. I had reservations about such a big car coming with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, but so far the hybrid system seems to be managing well. The car is really good on motorways, with strong refinement, but even under normal acceleration in town, there can be quite a bit of noise.
There’s also a noticeable step when braking as the system swaps between energy recovery and the Peugeot’s physical discs and pads. The steering is very light, meanwhile, but that does mean the car is easy to manoeuvre.
|Rating:
|4.0 stars
|Model:
|Peugeot 5008 Hybrid 136 GT
|On fleet since:
|May 2025
|Price new:
|£42,770
|Powertrain:
|1.2-litre turbo petrol hybrid
|Power/torque:
|134bhp/230Nm
|CO2/BiK:
|131g/km/31%
|Options:
|360-degree Vision & Drive Assist Pack (£600)
|Insurance*:
|Group: 24 Quote: £931
|Mileage:
|9,253
|Efficiency:
|40.8mpg
|Any problems?
|None so far
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.
