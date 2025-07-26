Peugeot 5008 Hybrid GT long-term test: a dependable high-mileage workhorse

Verdict

Overall, I’ve been very impressed with the Peugeot 5008 since its arrival. It’s spacious, has plenty of practical touches and is comfortable for long trips, so the Peugeot ticks all of the right boxes so far. It’s proving to be reasonably efficient, too, so is fitting right into the Gibson household, as well as its main role as a photography workhorse.

Mileage: 9,253 miles

9,253 miles Efficiency: 40.8mpg

My last long-term model, a Skoda Superb hatch, was pretty much the perfect car for my job, so any successor was going to have to be very special in comparison. As it turns out, the Peugeot 5008 I’m now running delivers the kind of luxury that is normally the reserve of plusher and far more expensive SUVs such as the BMW and Lotus seen above.

From first glance, the Peugeot’s evolution in design is obvious. The latest 5008 has a strong look that I think puts it ahead of the latest 3008 coupé-SUV. The sharp headlights and grille deliver cleaner lines than the previous 5008, while the squared-off rear end means there’s still enough space for a third row of seats. Overall, the brand has made the new model look high end, yet our GT-spec model only costs just over £43,000, which on looks alone seems very good value for money.

This isn’t the first Peugeot SUV I’ve taken custody of, because I also ran a previous-generation 3008 a couple of years ago. I thought that car was pretty plush, but it’s not a patch on the latest 5008. Not only does the newer model have more space, but the luxury materials and bold design give it added appeal. Peugeot’s i-Cockpit layout isn’t to all tastes, but it’s a bold-looking thing with plenty of sharp graphics on display.