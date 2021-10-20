Mercedes Citan van review

Van drivers need plenty of cubbies to store items and avoid cluttering up the cab, and there's no shortage of those in the Citan. Below the gearlever is a tray with USB ports for keeping your phone topped up and out of your line of sight to avoid any temptation from incoming notifications. The glovebox is a decent size, as are the door bins and cup holders. The top of the dashboard also dips slightly, creating what we think is an ideal space to plonk a clipboard or folder so it’s easy to grab when you need it.

There’s another storage bin under the armrest which is nice and deep, but annoyingly the armrest doesn’t support itself and is quite heavy, so you have to awkwardly keep it up, lest it lands on your wrist. You also have an enormous storage tray above your head, although this is probably best reserved for larger items.

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

In the centre of the dashboard you have a sharp, seven-inch touchscreen running the firm’s slick, intuitive MBUX infotainment system. The set-up was quick to respond to our inputs, and it comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard which fills the entire display. The steering wheel features a mixture of touch-sensitive controls, like those in the A-Class hatchback for example. These are used for swiping through the infotainment system and small display behind the steering wheel, while you get physical buttons for the other key controls.

Buying and owning

The Mercedes Citan comes in L1 or L2 wheelbases, with panel van or Crew van layouts – the latter having extra windows and a bench seat for a second row of passengers, and only being available in its own trim level. The panel van is available in Base, Pro or Select trims, the only one with body-coloured bumpers being the top-spec Select version. However if you don’t mind the more downmarket exterior look, even the Base model has a good infotainment screen and all the safety kit you could want, so it’s actually not a bad option, even for non-fleet buyers.

Alternatives

Rivals include the Vauxhall Combo, Citroen Berlingo, Peugeot Partner, Toyota Proace City and Fiat Doblo (which are all the same van in different guises), as well as the Volkswagen Caddy and Ford Transit Connect. There are also the Renault Kangoo and Nissan Townstar, which the Citan shares many components with.

Van dimensions

Body style Height Width Length L1 van 1,838mm 1,859mm 4,498mm L2 van 1,852mm 1,859mm 4,922mm

Load area dimensions

Body style Height Width Length Volume L1 van 1,256mm 1,524mm 1,806mm 2.9m3 L2 van 1,256mm 1,524mm 2,170mm 3.62m3 Crew van 1,256mm 1,524mm 1,390mm 3.25m3