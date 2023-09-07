Fiat Doblo van review

Our opinion on the Fiat Doblo

While the Fiat Doblo used to stand out thanks to a somewhat bug-eyed appearance, the latest model is more chiseled and conventional looking. The sister vehicle of Stellantis models like the Citroen Berlingo and Peugeot Partner, the Doblo was recently treated to a minor facelift. It looks a bit fresher as a result, but not a whole lot has changed under the skin.

It remains a competitive choice, with respectable cargo space and payload weights, particularly versus electric rivals. Efficient diesel and electric powertrains also help keep a lid on running costs and the Doblo is a strong all-rounder that’s pleasant to drive.

About the Fiat Doblo

The Fiat Doblo may be the Italian firm’s take on an existing small van, but because that particular van is already a class leader in many disciplines, that's not a bad thing in the slightest.

Sharing technology across multiple models is nothing new, especially in the van sector where the previous generation Fiat Doblo had much in common with the 2012-2018 Vauxhall Combo since GM owned both companies at the time. Fast forward to today, and the vast Stellantis group now owns both Fiat and Vauxhall, so it made sense for both brands to continue their commercial partnership. This time, however, they’re part of an even larger platform sharing scheme with the Citroen Berlingo, Peugeot Partner, Toyota Proace City, Vauxhall Combo and Fiat Doblo all offering very similar packages.