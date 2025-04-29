Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New 2025 Kia PV5 van starts from a tempting £27,645

All-new entry into the van market promises competitive pricing and comes with a range of up to 247 miles

By:Dean Gibson
29 Apr 2025
Kia PV5 Cargo - front28

Prices for the Kia PV5 electric van have been revealed at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, with the new model starting at £27,645 excluding VAT.  Order books open on 1 May 2025, with first deliveries of the newcomer expected to take place in Q4 this year. That price includes the Government’s £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant, but even without that factored in, the PV5 has a competitive list price when compared with the current crop of electric vans

For example, it’s around £4,000 less than a Volkswagen ID. Buzz, a van that offers similar proportions to the PV5, while Kia has stated that it sees the PV5 as a rival for long-wheelbase electric versions of small vans such as the Renault Kangoo and Citroen Berlingo, which the PV5 also undercuts on price.

Kia also used the CV Show to announce its plans for dealer support for its new model and forthcoming range of commercial vehicles. The initial intention is to have around 50 outlets across the country in place by the end of May, comprising 40 per cent of the company’s 191 existing passenger car franchises, with the remaining 60 per cent being new standalone outlets. With an increasing number of van sales scheduled to be electric, courtesy of the Government’s ZEV mandate, Kia is projecting sales of around 3,000-4,000 units in the first full year on sale, with an estimated 17,000 units to be sold in 2030.

Kia PV5 Cargo - rear door open

As with rival vans, the PV5 will come in a variety of bodystyles. From launch it’s the L2/H1 model that is available first in Cargo, Crew and Chassis Cab guises, with short-wheelbase L1/H1 and tall-roof L2/H2 versions coming in 2026.

The PV5 Cargo L2/H1 version has a cargo volume of 4.4 cubic metres and a load floor length of 2.26 metres. There’s a width of 1.33 metres between the wheelarches and an overall width of 1.57 metres inside. An overall length of 4.7 metres is similar to that of an ID. Buzz or Berlingo Long, but at 1.92 metres tall, the PV5 looks a lot larger than the latter. Access to the rear is via twin rear doors or a single sliding side door, with the option to add a second door on the opposite side. Payload weights are from 690-790kg, depending on model.

Power is fed to the front wheels via either a 51.5kWh or 71.2kWh battery – the same packs used by Kia’s passenger cars, given that the PV5 uses a variation of the firm’s E-GMP platform – and there’s a WLTP-tested combined range of 181 miles for the smaller battery, or 247 miles for the long-range version. Fast-charging tech means the battery can be charged from 10-80 per cent in less than half an hour, although a heat pump is only an option on top-spec models “For buyers that want it”, according to bosses.

Kia PV5 Cargo - loading bay

The trim levels are named Essential and Plus, and standard kit is decent. The cab has a two-seat layout with blue fabric cloth, while the PV5 is the first Kia to use an Android Automotive operating system. This runs on a 7.5-inch driver’s display and large 12.9-inch touchscreen, which offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus fleet telematics provided by leading provider GeoTab. Other kit on board includes automatic LED lights, heated door mirrors, automatic air-conditioning, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera, keyless entry and a suite of electronic safety systems.

Moving up to Plus trim (for a price that’s still to be confirmed, but should only be a ‘modest’ hike, according to bosses) adds vehicle-to-load charging, a heated steering wheel and seats, wireless phone charging, blind-spot detection and safe-exit warning, while the Plus model is the only one available with a heat pump as an option. Other extras include a second sliding side door for the Cargo panel van for £355 (ex.VAT), and premium paint (£625 ex.VAT).

The PV5 Crew Van offers a cargo area of 2.4-3.7 cubic metres and a 605kg payload, while the Chassis Cab can carry up to 995kg, so will be able to accept a range of specialist and bespoke conversions. Some of these will come directly from the Kia factory in Korea, while the company is joining forces with well known conversion providers in Europe and the UK to help make the PV5 as versatile as possible. We’ll have more information about those conversions ahead of deliveries commencing towards the end of 2025.

Click here for our list of the best electric vans...

Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content