New 2025 Kia PV5 van starts from a tempting £27,645

The PV5 Cargo L2/H1 version has a cargo volume of 4.4 cubic metres and a load floor length of 2.26 metres. There’s a width of 1.33 metres between the wheelarches and an overall width of 1.57 metres inside. An overall length of 4.7 metres is similar to that of an ID. Buzz or Berlingo Long, but at 1.92 metres tall, the PV5 looks a lot larger than the latter. Access to the rear is via twin rear doors or a single sliding side door, with the option to add a second door on the opposite side. Payload weights are from 690-790kg, depending on model.

Power is fed to the front wheels via either a 51.5kWh or 71.2kWh battery – the same packs used by Kia’s passenger cars, given that the PV5 uses a variation of the firm’s E-GMP platform – and there’s a WLTP-tested combined range of 181 miles for the smaller battery, or 247 miles for the long-range version. Fast-charging tech means the battery can be charged from 10-80 per cent in less than half an hour, although a heat pump is only an option on top-spec models “For buyers that want it”, according to bosses.

The trim levels are named Essential and Plus, and standard kit is decent. The cab has a two-seat layout with blue fabric cloth, while the PV5 is the first Kia to use an Android Automotive operating system. This runs on a 7.5-inch driver’s display and large 12.9-inch touchscreen, which offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus fleet telematics provided by leading provider GeoTab. Other kit on board includes automatic LED lights, heated door mirrors, automatic air-conditioning, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera, keyless entry and a suite of electronic safety systems.

Moving up to Plus trim (for a price that’s still to be confirmed, but should only be a ‘modest’ hike, according to bosses) adds vehicle-to-load charging, a heated steering wheel and seats, wireless phone charging, blind-spot detection and safe-exit warning, while the Plus model is the only one available with a heat pump as an option. Other extras include a second sliding side door for the Cargo panel van for £355 (ex.VAT), and premium paint (£625 ex.VAT).

The PV5 Crew Van offers a cargo area of 2.4-3.7 cubic metres and a 605kg payload, while the Chassis Cab can carry up to 995kg, so will be able to accept a range of specialist and bespoke conversions. Some of these will come directly from the Kia factory in Korea, while the company is joining forces with well known conversion providers in Europe and the UK to help make the PV5 as versatile as possible. We’ll have more information about those conversions ahead of deliveries commencing towards the end of 2025.

Click here for our list of the best electric vans...