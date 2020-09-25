Cheapest vans on sale 2026

If your business needs a new van but funds are tight, you will naturally be looking towards the cheapest vans on sale. The absolute cheapest commercial vehicle option is to buy a used van but there are distinct advantages to choosing a cheap new van model like the ones we cover here.

Buying a brand-new van rather than a used example does make sense for a number of reasons. Not only will you be covered by a manufacturer's warranty if anything goes wrong, but even the cheapest vans on sale benefit from the latest fuel-saving technologies as well as other features that could be lacking in older used models.

As to be expected, size plays part in this list with the majority of cheaper vans being on the smaller side, and therefore able to carry less. However, many of the vans included are still purpose-built small vans rather than the car derived models which do have very limited carrying capacities.

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On our top 10 cheapest vans list you will find the cheapest vans you can buy in the UK, but be aware that these aren’t necessarily the models that we recommend. There’s bound to be a cheap van model that will work for your business, although the very biggest vans are, by their nature, not going to feature.

Compare the cheapest vans on sale

Below you’ll find the UK’s top 10 cheapest new vans in order of Recommended Retail Price (RRP) excluding VAT and manufacturer discounts.