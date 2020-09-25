Cheapest vans on sale 2026
Businesses need vans to do the job without costing an arm or a leg. The UK’s cheapest vans should fulfil both criteria…
If your business needs a new van but funds are tight, you will naturally be looking towards the cheapest vans on sale. The absolute cheapest commercial vehicle option is to buy a used van but there are distinct advantages to choosing a cheap new van model like the ones we cover here.
Buying a brand-new van rather than a used example does make sense for a number of reasons. Not only will you be covered by a manufacturer's warranty if anything goes wrong, but even the cheapest vans on sale benefit from the latest fuel-saving technologies as well as other features that could be lacking in older used models.
As to be expected, size plays part in this list with the majority of cheaper vans being on the smaller side, and therefore able to carry less. However, many of the vans included are still purpose-built small vans rather than the car derived models which do have very limited carrying capacities.
On our top 10 cheapest vans list you will find the cheapest vans you can buy in the UK, but be aware that these aren’t necessarily the models that we recommend. There’s bound to be a cheap van model that will work for your business, although the very biggest vans are, by their nature, not going to feature.
Compare the cheapest vans on sale
Below you’ll find the UK’s top 10 cheapest new vans in order of Recommended Retail Price (RRP) excluding VAT and manufacturer discounts.
At the time of writing, the Dacia Spring Cargo is the cheapest van on sale in the UK with its starting price of £14,995, followed by the Citroen e-C3 van at £17,535 and the Ford Transit Courier at £17,700.
|Rank
|Make and model
|Prices from
|1.
|Dacia Spring Cargo
|£14,995
|2.
|Citroen e-C3 van
|£17,535
|3.
|Ford Transit Courier
|£17,700
|4.
|Mercedes Citan
|£21,575
|5.
|Nissan Townstar
|£22,640
|6.
|Citroen Berlingo
|£22,645
|7.
|Peugeot Partner
|£22,995
|8.
|Vauxhall Combo
|£23,590
|9.
|Toyota Proace City
|£23,795
|10.
|Toyota Corolla Commercial
|£23,961
Keep on scrolling to learn more about the cheapest vans currently on sale in the UK, or click the links in the table above to jump to a specific make and model..
1. Dacia Spring Cargo
- Price from: £14,995
- Model: Spring Cargo Electric 70
Not only is the Dacia Spring Cargo the cheapest van currently on sale in the UK, it’s also the cheapest electric van too.
Based on one of Britain’s smallest and cheapest new cars, the Dacia Spring Cargo is far from the most practical van on this list but could make a great little workhorse for last mile deliveries, pharmacies, florists or businesses which don’t need the sheer bulk of a large panel van.
Inside, the Spring Cargo has had its rear-seats removed and provides up to 1,085 litres worth of cargo space, accessed via the rear doors or boot. The maximum payload is 370kg and a mesh bulkhead acts as a divider between the driver and any packages.
According to Dacia, the sole 24.3kWh battery can provide up to 186 miles of range if you’re driving in the city and topping up the battery from 20-80 per cent should take up to 45 minutes when using a suitable rapid charger.
Being a car-based van, on the road the Spring Cargo should feel very similar to the regular Spring which we found to be pleasant and comfortable, even if refinement is lacking. Tech is generous and it even comes with air conditioning, reversing sensors and a camera as standard
2. Citroen e-C3 van
- Price from: £17,535
- Model: e-C3 van Plus
If the thought of an electric car-based van is quite appealing but the Dacia Spring Cargo is a little on the small side, then the Citroen e-C3 van could be ideal for you.
The e-C3 might be the smallest commercial vehicle in the French manufacturer’s line-up, but this dinky supermini-based van is pretty mighty.
Not only does the e-C3 van start from a wallet-friendly price of £17,535, it has 1.2 cubic meters of cargo space which can accommodate items up to 1,213mm in length. It has a maximum load capacity of 494kg and is the largest load capacity of the car-based vans on this list.
The e-C3 van only comes with one battery option: a 44kWh pack which can return up to 201-mile WLTP on a single charge. This should be more than plenty if you’re going to be spending most of your time crawling down tight and congested city streets, combined with a few motorway miles.
When it comes to topping the battery up, you shouldn’t expect to spend too much time out of action as the e-C3 van has a charging speed of up to 100kW and can charge from 20-80 per cent in just 26 minutes.
Despite being a commercial vehicle, the e-C3 comes with the same kit you’ll find in the regular e-C3. Creature comforts include air conditioning, a head-up display, LED headlights and Citroen’s Advanced Comfort seats and suspension as standard
3. Ford Transit Courier
- Price from: £17,700
- Model: Transit Courier Leader 1.0-litre Ecoboost 100ps
Unlike the two car-based vans above, the Ford Transit Courier is the cheapest proper van you can buy.
The Transit Courier might be the smallest Transit in Ford’s line-up but it’s a very capable van. It has a maximum payload capacity of up to 820kg and can accommodate two Euro pallets thanks to its 2.9 cubic meter load bay.
Ford offers the Transit Courier with petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains, none of which will break the bank when it comes to running costs. The petrol units return upward of 42mpg, while the diesel unit has an official WLTP figure of 55.4mpg.
The electric E-Transit Courier can travel up to 201 miles on a single charge, although is considerably more expensive with a price tag from £27,000.
Despite being a utilitarian workhorse, the Transit Courier has a car-like interior and plenty of modern tech. The trim line-up isn’t quite as expansive as the larger Transit Connect, but it comes with a generous amount of equipment from the get-go including Ford’s latest SYNC 4 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control and an array of safety kit
4. Mercedes Citan
- Price from: £21,575
- Model: Citan L1 Base
No, your eyes are not deceiving you. The Mercedes Citan is one of the cheapest vans currently on the market.
The Mercedes Citan shares the same platform as the Nissan Townstar and the significantly more expensive Renault Kangoo, but while it might share some DNA with other vans it feels distinct and has many of the qualities you’d expect from a Mercedes.
Available in two body styles, you can get the Citan in L1 form with up to 2.9 cubic meters worth of cargo space, or expand to 3.62 cubic meters in L2 configuration, which can swallow a couple of Euro pallets. Unfortunately, the Citan has a maximum payload of 667kg which is almost 200kg less than its Townstar or Kangoo siblings.
Unlike the Townstar or Kangoo, the Citan only comes with electric or diesel power. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is available with either 94bhp or 115 bhp, and can return up to 55.4mpg, according to Mercedes.
When we drove an entry-level L1 model with the 94bhp engine, we averaged 40.9mpg after a few hours of driving. The electric eCitan has a 45kWh battery and can return up to 178 miles on a single charge.
Outside, the Citan clearly displays styling similarities to its Nissan and Renault siblings, but the interior is a different story. The Citan borrows technology and switchgear from other Mercedes passenger cars, with the MBUX infotainment system taking centre stage
5. Nissan Townstar
- Price from: £22,640
- Model: Townstar Acenta
The Nissan Townstar is another example of the platform sharing deal between Mercedes and Renault, so choosing between the Citan, Kangoo or Townstar will come down to brand preference or any lucrative finance deals.
To give the Townstar its own character and place within the small van market, Nissan doesn’t offer it with a diesel engine, but rather the choice of electric or petrol power.
The 45kWh battery is the same as you’ll find in the eCitan above, so you’ll get a WLTP combined range of up to 178 miles and charging from 15-80 per cent should take around 37 minutes. When we drove the Townstar EV, we managed to achieve 3.1 miles per kWh which equates to a real-world range of 139 miles.
Petrol Townstars are powered by a 1.3-litre engine which produces 128bhp and can return between 39 and 41 mpg. Performance is suitably peppy but it’s more suited to life at slower speeds around towns and cities.
Carrying capacity is identical to the Kangoo and Citan at between 3.2 and 3.6 cubic meters depending on the bodystyle you opt for, although those looking for a crew cab are limited to the electric Townstar EV only.
The interior doesn’t set any new benchmarks, but there’s an array of storage options, it looks smart and should be hard-wearing. Nissan’s infotainment system is different from the Mercedes one in the Citan and while it isn’t the sharpest, the inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is welcome
6. Citroen Berlingo
- Price from: £22,645
- Model: Berlingo M Reduced Payload
Stellantis is one of the biggest players in the commercial vehicle world and has five closely-related models on offer in the small van market, four of which are on this list: the Citroen Berlingo, Peugeot Partner, Vauxhall Combo and Toyota Proace City. The final contender is the Fiat Doblo.
All vans listed above share the same powertrains, running gear, and are equally matched in the practicality department so choosing between them will come down to any available deals or brand loyalty you might have. The Citroen Berlingo is currently the cheapest of the lot.
You can get diesel or electric versions of the Berlingo. Diesel economy is strong, with the 130BlueHDI returning up to 51.9mpg, or 54.4mpg from the 100BlueHDI, the latter of which would be our choice as it’s cheaper to buy and more efficient. If you want an automatic then your only option is the 130BlueHDI diesel or the electric e-Berlingo.
Speaking of the e-Belingo, a recent facelift saw the introduction of a new 52kWh battery pack which raised the official range to a maximum of 220 miles for every electric variant across the board, and you can charge the battery at a rate of up to 100kW with a suitable charger.
Citroen offers the Belingo in two different sizes, and cargo space is pretty competitive for this sector: the M model has a load volume of up to 3.3 cubic meters, and the XL has up to 3.9 cubic meters thanks to its extended wheelbase. A crew cab variant is also available and features a clever moving bulkhead that can slide forward to create extra space for longer items.
As the Berlingo is a work horse, the presence of hard plastics covering the dash shouldn’t come as a surprise, and means it should easily withstand frequent abuse. The seats feel a bit narrow, so if three people are travelling in the cab, space can feel a little on the tight side
7. Peugeot Partner
- Price from: £22,995
- Model: Partner M
Another sister van to the Citroen Berlingo, Vauxhall Combo and Toyota Proace City, the Peugeot Partner is a great small van with an equally small price tag.
Similarly to the Berlingo, Peugeot’s Partner is offered in varying body lengths and load capacities, as well as the same diesel and electric powertrains. Where this van stands out is when it comes to its interior.
Step inside the Partner and you’ll find it uses the same i-Cockpit layout found in Peugeot passenger cars like the 308. You get a smaller, low-set steering wheel and dials which are in the drivers line of sight above the wheel. Be warned though, this layout does take some getting used to so we recommend you test it out before you buy.
Materials used are suitably hard-wearing and should withstand the usual day-to-day abuse it’s likely to see from tradespeople, as well as tools or materials being thrown in and out of the van. The cabin is reasonably spacious and there are plenty of storage compartments dotted around.
On the road, the controls are nice and light and visibility is generous. Our only gripe is the ride can feel a little unsettled if you’re driving about with no load, but it settles down once you have some weight in the back
8. Vauxhall Combo
- Price from: £23,590
- Model: Combo M Prime-Line
The Vauxhall Combo has long been a stalwart of the commercial vehicle world and it’s not too difficult to see why, helped partly by its attractive low price.
Vauxhall is now part of the Stellantis empire, and as such the Combo shares much of its DNA with the Peugeot Partner, Citroen Berlingo and Toyota Proace City. This isn’t a bad thing as they collectively are some of the best small vans in the UK right now and serial winners at the Auto Express New Car Awards.
Practicality is a strong point when it comes to the Combo with two lengths, one roof height and crew cab options available. The Combo offers up to 3.3 or 3.9 cubic meters worth of cargo volume depending on the chosen wheelbase. Carrying capacity is rated at up to 984kg.
Vauxhall’s Combo is very well equipped and a recent facelift brought in more safety kit. You now get a sliding side-door as standard (previously a paid option), and the folding front seats help boost cab practicality
9. Toyota Proace City
- Price from: £23,795
- Model: Proace City Active
If you’re after a small Stellantis van but the Vauxhall Combo, Peugeot Partner or Citroen Berlingo don’t take your fancy, then the Toyota Proace City might be ideal for you.
Under the skin, the Proace City shares the same powertrains and running gear as its Stellantis counterparts and shouldn’t break the bank when it comes to fuel bills or charging.
Considering the Proace City is a little more expensive than the Berlingo, Partner and Combo, you might be wondering why you’d choose the Toyota. The answer comes in the form of Toyota’s generous warranty. Get the van serviced at a qualifying Toyota dealer or service centre and every year you can add up to 12 months or 10,000 miles additional warranty to a total of ten-years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first
10. Toyota Corolla Commercial
- Price from: £23,961
- Model: Corolla Commercial
The Toyota Corolla Commercial might be another car-based van, but it’s a very good one at that and an ideal workhorse if you want something more hardy than an estate car without getting a van.
Unlike other vans on this list, you’re limited when it comes to engine choice. There’s only one option here and its the same 1.8-litre petrol hybrid unit found in the regular Corolla hatch and estate. The good news is that it should prove to be fairly economical with Toyota claiming up to 64.2mpg.
When it comes to load-lugging space, the Corolla Commercial can carry up to 465kg and has a load volume of up to 1.3 cubic meters.
Being a van version of the standard Corolla, equipment levels are largely similar with LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, a reversing camera and a raft of safety equipment as standard.
If that wasn’t enough, the Corolla Commercial should prove to be very reliable. Not only do Toyota models regularly feature in our Driver Power list of the most reliable cars according to their owners, but Toyota has a great warranty scheme of up to 10 years or 100,000 miles, providing you complete a qualifying Toyota dealer.
Looking to reduce your carbon footprint? Check out the best electric vans