Verdict

The use case for the Citroen e-C3 Urban Range is more limited than the Standard Range, with range figures suited to town driving and charging essentially only making sense at home or work. The flip side is that it’s a more practical car than you might think and way more comfortable than most rivals. It’s also cheap, but then in plenty of areas the Citroen feels it.

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It’s been almost two years since we crowned the Citroen e-C3 as our Car of the Year for 2024. And while it impressed us back then with its pricing, drive and surprising practicality, the market for small electric cars has exploded since with a flurry of capable rivals.

There’s the new Renault Twingo, which – like the Renault 5 – manages to draw plenty of attention with cutesy yet retro-inspired styling. The Dacia Spring has just been updated with an even lower price tag and the Leapmotor T03 is the cheapest EV in the UK, while the Smart #2, Volkswagen ID.1 and a range of Chinese models are due in showrooms soon – all looking to snatch the attention of those looking to pay less than £20,000 for an EV.

Also sneaking below that figure is the Citroen e-C3 Urban Range – a new variant of the brand’s entry-level electric car. As we’ve come to expect from Citroen, pricing for the newcomer is pretty keen at £19,995, but like the more expensive e-C3 Standard Range model, the Urban Range qualifies for Band 2 of the Government’s Electric Car Grant. That £1,500 discount brings the price of the e-C3 Urban Range down to £18,495 in its sole Plus trim level.